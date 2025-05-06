How to Help Your Kids See the Conclave With Catholic Eyes

The papal election isn’t just for pundits — it’s a chance to teach your children about prayer, trust, and the Holy Spirit’s guidance of the Church.

On April 19, 2005, I was teaching third grade at a Catholic school. Most of my students were Catholic, but not all came from families actively practicing the Faith. That same day, Pope Benedict XVI was elected to the papacy.

During college, I had studied in Rome, and Cardinal Ratzinger — who would become Pope Benedict — had invited our group to attend his daily Mass. He was a gentle and brilliant man. Yet the media, in the days leading up to his election, caricatured him in cartoonish and inaccurate ways. Unfortunately, both secular and even some Catholic media outlets often portray public figures in ways far removed from reality.

Years later, some of my students shared that watching Pope Benedict XVI step onto the balcony that day was one of the most memorable experiences of their faith journey. We had paused our regular lessons to talk about who the pope is and what he does. We made paper pope hats, celebrated with a little party, and watched history unfold together. At the end of the day, the children ran out to the car line in their handmade miters, joyfully chanting “Habemus Papam!” (“We have a pope!”). They were the only kids in school who even knew something historic had happened.

For most Catholic parents today, this may be the first time we find ourselves needing to explain how a new pope is chosen. For many of us, it’s something we’ve experienced only once or twice ourselves. Now, as the cardinals gather to elect a new successor to St. Peter, it’s a unique opportunity to help our children understand what it all means — not just as history, but as a sacred and deeply spiritual moment for the whole Church.





1. Explain the Conclave with Wonder and Simplicity

There’s no need to dive into every political angle or theological detail. What children most need to understand is this: When a pope dies, the cardinals gather in prayer to discern whom God is calling to shepherd the Church.

You can say something like, “It’s a little like the apostles gathering in the Upper Room, waiting for the Holy Spirit. They pray, they listen, and then they vote. When the Holy Spirit leads them to the right person, white smoke rises from the chimney. It’s a moment of joy and hope for the whole Church. Yes, there will be a lot of noise on the news and online, but the cardinals aren’t supposed to be listening to the world — they’re listening to God.”





2. Teach Them to Pray for the Next Pope — Even Before We Know His Name

Let your children see you praying with expectancy. Ask the Holy Spirit to guide the cardinals and to raise up a pope who is holy, courageous, and loving. This is a beautiful opportunity to show your children how we pray with the Church, not just for it. (It’s also a good moment to remind them to pray for those who have gone before us — including Pope Francis, whose soul we now commend to God’s mercy, just as we would for a beloved grandparent or parish priest.)

A prayer you might offer together: “Holy Spirit, help the cardinals choose a pope who loves You deeply and will guide our Church with wisdom and courage. May his heart be like the heart of Jesus. May he be the pope our Church and our world needs.”





3. Resist the Noise: Discernment Requires Silence

Social media has been flooded with speculation, opinions, and often unkind commentary. It’s tempting to treat the conclave like a reality show or a political campaign — but this is a sacred moment.

Teach your children the difference between watching and waiting. Watching can stir restlessness; waiting, in contrast, is prayerful and patient. Encourage your family to limit screen time during this season and spend that time in silence, adoration or simple family prayer.





4. Make This a Teachable Moment About the Holy Spirit and the Unity of the Church

Remind your children that the Church doesn’t belong to one man — it belongs to Jesus. Every pope is a steward. It is the Holy Spirit who guides the Church through time.

You might say: “Jesus promised he would never leave his Church. We can trust him. The Holy Spirit will always guide us.”

As the conclave begins — an empty Chair of St. Peter before us — let us be witnesses to love in our homes and our communities. This is an opportunity to share the incredible story of what God has done through his Church for more than 2,000 years.

And most of all, let us wait with trust in the One who never leaves us, the Good Shepherd who always leads his flock — Jesus Christ.

If you’ve found any helpful or creative resources (like the “Papal Conclave Lesson Plan” from TheReligionTeacher.com) to teach children about the papacy and the conclave, please share them in the comments below.