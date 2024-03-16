Catholic Easter Basket Picks for 2024

Looking for creative Easter basket items? Check out this fun selection of gifts from Catholic businesses, artists and entrepreneurs.

Toys, Books, & Stickers

Rosary Pray & Play Set: This sweet collection of wooden toys offers a wonderful, tactile way to encounter the Mysteries of the Rosary. Perfect for little hands while praying! Also check out Saintly Heart’s Easter Playset.

Trinity- and Rosary-themed wooden lacing toys: From Gather & Pray, these lovely Montessori-inspired educational toys would be ideal basket stuffers. I also love the adorable pop-its from this shop!

Reusable sticker pads: My kids love the reusable sticker scene books from Shining Light Dolls. The smaller sticker pads and these activity books are always big hits in stockings and baskets. Of course, the Saintly Plush Dolls would also be a well-loved, squishy addition to any Easter basket.

Books

The Story of the First Easter Bunny: This new release from author Anthony DeStefano reminds young readers of the true meaning of Easter. A sweet bunny witnesses the Last Supper, the Crucifixion and the Resurrection, and he and his mother experience a life-changing miracle. A great way to emphasize focus on Jesus amidst the attention on bunnies that falls on this holy day.

Check out some other great picture book titles and Easter basket books, including TAN’s bestselling First Faith Treasury Catholic children’s books for kids* (on sale March 21-25 at TAN leading up to Holy Week), The Snail & the King by Nobertine Father Peregrine Fletcher, a sweet and inspiring tale of the hope of heaven, and OSV’s The Holy Spirit and the Greatest Adventure, a rhyming, timely read leading up to Pentecost by Gracie Jagla.

Bloom Book: This lovely resource for mothers and daughters would be great for an older girl’s basket (meant for ages 8-12). The interactive workbook introduces puberty topics like body image, self-care, fertility and boundaries in a clear, accessible way. Chapters include a prayer, short essay on the topic, a saint story, discussion questions, and a suggested activity. Moms are encouraged to read the chapters in advance and customize as needed since you know your tween best, but it’s a unique item to pop in an Easter basket. Use code KATIEWARNER10 for a discount.

The Harwood Mysteries Series: Tween boys might enjoy this book series centered around a young boy at a Benedictine monastery in search of his identity.

And my editor says: Be sure to check out this sweet saint-focused read and Goodnight Jesus, too.

Games

Catholic Family Crate’s entire collection of card games: We have and love many of these card games to better learn the faith and have fun while doing it! They are perfect for Easter baskets.

Journeys of St. Paul board game: From EWTN Religious Catalogue, this strategy game interweaves biblical themes, the saints and virtue.





Other Fun Ideas

Teething rosaries and bracelets: This cute Easter collection of teething decade rosaries, full rosaries, teethers and bracelets from Chews Life offers great picks for babies and toddlers! Also check out their other faith-themed toys and textiles (those crib shoes are the best, right?)! Use code KatieW10 for a discount!

Journey to Bethlehem puzzle: I want this for our own Easter baskets! The 120-piece puzzle captures Our Lady and St. Joseph’s journey to Bethlehem for the birth of Jesus. Also check out the Spring Collection from Kingdom Come Co., featuring attire, backpacks, lunchboxes, water bottles and bows!

Paschal Candle Kit: Have fun making your own beeswax Paschal candle at home, while learning all of the symbolism of it together. We love to display ours on the dinner table during the Easter season. The Glory Story CDs, audio dramas of the lives of the saints, make great basket stuffers, also from Holy Heroes.

Catholic jewelry and medals: This beautiful Our Lady of Lourdes necklace is dainty in size and perfect for children. From Telos Art, this collection of items for boys and men is a great option for your sons or grandsons! (Use code Katie5 for a discount.)

*Denotes item by article’s author.