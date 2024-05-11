Support the register

National Catholic Register News https://www.ncregister.com/features/cartoon-the-loveliest-masterpiece-of-god-is-the-heart-of-a-mother

Print issue
Subscribe to our Print Edition

Cartoon: ‘The Loveliest Masterpiece of God Is the Heart of a Mother’

St. Thérèse of Lisieux on motherhood

A saintly quote to celebrate moms
A saintly quote to celebrate moms (photo: The Catholic Cartoon / Joshua Masterson)
Joshua Masterson Features

 

Mother's Day Cartoon
A saintly quote and a bit of humor(Photo: The Catholic Cartoon)

Mother Mary, pray for us!

Trending

Subscription Options

  • Subscriber Service CenterAlready a subscriber? Renew or manage your subscription here.

  • Subscribe and Save HALF OFF!Start your Register subscription today.

    Subscribe Now

  • Give a Gift SubscriptionBless friends, family or clergy with a gift of the Register.

    Order Now

  • Order Bulk SubscriptionsGet a discount on 6 or more copies sent to your parish, organization or school.

    Order Now

  • Sign-up for E-NewsletterGet Register Updates sent daily or weeklyto your inbox.

    Sign Up