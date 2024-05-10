Spiritual Bouquets: Give the Gift of Prayer This Mother’s Day

Whether it be a Mass, a Memorae, or a Hail Mary, a reminder to thank God for all the mothers in our lives this weekend.

Praying for our mothers, those living and those no longer with us on this side of the veil — and spiritual mothers too! — is a beautiful way to honor our moms and reflect on the gift of motherhood.

Pope John Paul II in his apostolic letter, Mulieris dignitatem, delved deeply into what spiritual motherhood is all about and our perfect role model, Immaculate Mary, who we crown this Marian month of May. The now-saint wrote:

Mary is the “figure” of the Church: “For in the mystery of the Church, herself rightly called mother and virgin, the Blessed Virgin came first as an eminent and singular exemplar of both virginity and motherhood … The Son whom she brought forth is He whom God placed as the first-born among many brethren (cf. Rom 8: 29),namely, among the faithful. In their birth and development she cooperates with a maternal love.”





Consider some online resources:

Request Masses to be said:

Have Mother Angelica’s nuns pray for your mom, as well:

Pray With Us (olamshrine.com)

Mother Angelica’s friars, the Franciscan Missionaries of the Eternal Word, are also always available for prayer requests: Prayer Intentions (franciscanmissionaries.com)

Looking for printables to get the good word out about your prayers? Check out: Spiritual Bouquets: What they Are and Free Spiritual Bouquet Printable – The Little Rose Shop

Pray with your mom, too, if you are able! Go to Mass or adoration together; or pray a Rosary.

And remember to turn to Mother Mary. The Mother of God’s intercession is invalauble.

God bless mothers!