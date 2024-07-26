Support the register

The Best Photos From the National Eucharistic Congress

The week was filled with heartfelt moments, laughter, joy, and inspiration as the faithful in attendance experienced the fruits of years of preparation for the congress.

Bishop Andrew Cozzens of Crookston, Minnesota, who spearheaded the U.S. bishops’ initiative of Eucharistic Revival, adores Christ in the Eucharist with tens of thousands of people in Lucas Oil Stadium.
Bishop Andrew Cozzens of Crookston, Minnesota, who spearheaded the U.S. bishops’ initiative of Eucharistic Revival, adores Christ in the Eucharist with tens of thousands of people in Lucas Oil Stadium. (photo: Casey Johnson / National Eucharistic Congress)
Francesca Pollio Fenton/CNA Nation

More than 50,000 Catholics filled the Indiana Convention Center and Lucas Oil Stadium July 17–21 for the National Eucharistic Congress in Indianapolis. Clergy, religious sisters and brothers, young people, the elderly, and families came together for an incredible opportunity to grow closer to Jesus in the Eucharist.

The week was filled with heartfelt moments, laughter, joy, and inspiration as the faithful in attendance experienced the fruits of years of preparation for the congress, which was a major event in the United States Bishops’ Eucharistic Revival.

Here are some of the best photos from the National Eucharistic Congress:

Attendees of the National Eucharistic Congress in Indianapolis enter the Indiana Convention Center, where a sign reads "Revival Starts Here." Credit: Casey Johnson in partnership with the National Eucharistic Congress
Bishop Andrew Cozzens of Crookston, Minnesota, who spearheaded the U.S. bishops’ initiative of Eucharistic Revival, adores Christ in the Eucharist with tens of thousands of people in Lucas Oil Stadium. Credit: Casey Johnson in partnership with the National Eucharistic Congress
Ciboria filled with hosts await the start of Mass at the National Eucharistic Congress at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis on July 18, 2024. Credit: Jeffrey Bruno
Children spend time before the Blessed Sacrament during a special time of "family adoration" at St. John the Evangelist Church. Credit: Jeffrey Bruno
A woman at the National Eucharistic Congress kneels in prayer. Credit: Jeffrey Bruno
Attendees kneel and reach for the monstrance as it passes by them during a procession at the National Eucharistic Congress in Indianapolis. Credit: Jacob Bentzinger in partnership with the National Eucharistic Congress
A religious sister and a laywoman share a moment of joy at the expo hall at the Indiana Convention Center during the National Eucharistic Congress. Credit: Jeffrey Bruno
Bishops process in to Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis on July 18, 2024. Credit: Jeffrey Bruno
Religious sisters attend the National Eucharistic Congress at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis on July 18, 2024. Credit: Jeffrey Bruno
The Eucharist and the crowd for the procession as part of the National Eucharistic Congress in Indianapolis. Credit: Jeffrey Bruno
Religious sisters pass by on the National Eucharistic Congress procession in Indianapolis. Credit: Jeffrey Bruno
The assembled faithful for the Eucharistic procession on the grassy mall in front of the Indiana War Memorial. Credit: Jeffrey Bruno
Bishop Andrew Cozzens holds the Eucharist over the faithful for benediction while standing on the Indiana War Memorial. Credit: Jeffrey Bruno
A young boy high fives a priest during the Eucharistic Procession through downtown Indianapolis. Credit: Jeffrey Bruno
More than 50,000 kneel in adoration of the Eucharist at the National Eucharistic Congress held at Lucas Oil Stadium in downtown Indianapolis. Credit: Jeffry Bruno
Clockwise from top left: Christ is adored in downtown Indianapolis July 20; Bishop Andrew Cozzens blesses the faithful with the Blessed Sacrament from the Indiana War Memorial July 20; the Host is elevated at Mass and adored at Lucas Oil Stadium on Day 2 of the NEC.

