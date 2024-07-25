Support the register

Exorcist Diary: Satan’s Second Sin, Do I Really Need to Go to Confession, 10 Steps of the Mystic Ladder, and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

Tito Edwards Blogs

Exorcist Diary: Satan’s Second Sin – Monsignor Stephen J. Rossetti, D.Min., D.D., Ph.D., at Catholic Exorcism

Do I Really Need To Go To Confession? – Dave DuBay at Missio Dei

10 Steps Of The Mystic Ladder – Saint John of the Cross via Tan Direction

What God Cannot Do, and You Can – Guy McClung, Ph.D., J.D., at Catholic Stand

Give Your Time to God – Diane Ragsdale at Catholic Stand

Was Jesus Unfair to Pharisees When He Allowed Disciples to Eat Grain on Sabbath – Clement Harrold at Saint Paul Center

The Gloria in Excelsis – Michael P. Foley at New Liturgical Movement

Call of Beauty, the Ordinariate Mass – A Treasure To Be Shared

In Praise of Little Things (and Raising Little Ones) – The Catholic Gentleman

The Brand New Mystic Update, for All Your Spiritual Needs! - Mystic Update

Happiness: Selfish Pursuit? Or a Natural Human Desire? It Can Be Both. . . – Daniel Gordon

Go to Big Pulpit for Catholic News, Punditry, and Analysis, Curated for Catholics! – Big Pulpit

Our Catholic Faith at Work – Randy Hain at Integrated Catholic Life

Follow 'The Best In Catholic Blogging' Contributor, Tito Edwards, on X - Tito Edwards

Why the World Desperately Needs Eucharistic Worship – Philip Kosloski at Aleteia

Perpetual Eucharistic Adoration Live! – The Chapel in Poland that Saint Kolbe Founded via Big Pulpit

Tito Edwards

Tito Edwards Tito Edwards manages Catholic websites for the new evangelization that Pope John Paul II and then Pope Benedict XVI asked for in the third millennium. After a lifetime of living a nominal Catholic life, he reverted completely to his childhood faith that began on the eve of the funeral of Pope John Paul II. He publishes Big Pulpit, Catholic Stand, Ignitum Today, and The American Catholic.

