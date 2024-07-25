Exorcist Diary: Satan’s Second Sin, Do I Really Need to Go to Confession, 10 Steps of the Mystic Ladder, and More Great Links!
The Best In Catholic Blogging
Exorcist Diary: Satan’s Second Sin – Monsignor Stephen J. Rossetti, D.Min., D.D., Ph.D., at Catholic Exorcism
Do I Really Need To Go To Confession? – Dave DuBay at Missio Dei
10 Steps Of The Mystic Ladder – Saint John of the Cross via Tan Direction
What God Cannot Do, and You Can – Guy McClung, Ph.D., J.D., at Catholic Stand
Give Your Time to God – Diane Ragsdale at Catholic Stand
Was Jesus Unfair to Pharisees When He Allowed Disciples to Eat Grain on Sabbath – Clement Harrold at Saint Paul Center
The Gloria in Excelsis – Michael P. Foley at New Liturgical Movement
Call of Beauty, the Ordinariate Mass – A Treasure To Be Shared
In Praise of Little Things (and Raising Little Ones) – The Catholic Gentleman
The Brand New Mystic Update, for All Your Spiritual Needs! - Mystic Update
Happiness: Selfish Pursuit? Or a Natural Human Desire? It Can Be Both. . . – Daniel Gordon
Go to Big Pulpit for Catholic News, Punditry, and Analysis, Curated for Catholics! – Big Pulpit
Our Catholic Faith at Work – Randy Hain at Integrated Catholic Life
Follow 'The Best In Catholic Blogging' Contributor, Tito Edwards, on X - Tito Edwards
Why the World Desperately Needs Eucharistic Worship – Philip Kosloski at Aleteia
Perpetual Eucharistic Adoration Live! – The Chapel in Poland that Saint Kolbe Founded via Big Pulpit
