Exorcist Diary: Satan’s Second Sin, Do I Really Need to Go to Confession, 10 Steps of the Mystic Ladder, and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

Exorcist Diary: Satan’s Second Sin – Monsignor Stephen J. Rossetti, D.Min., D.D., Ph.D., at Catholic Exorcism

Do I Really Need To Go To Confession? – Dave DuBay at Missio Dei

10 Steps Of The Mystic Ladder – Saint John of the Cross via Tan Direction

What God Cannot Do, and You Can – Guy McClung, Ph.D., J.D., at Catholic Stand

Give Your Time to God – Diane Ragsdale at Catholic Stand

Was Jesus Unfair to Pharisees When He Allowed Disciples to Eat Grain on Sabbath – Clement Harrold at Saint Paul Center

The Gloria in Excelsis – Michael P. Foley at New Liturgical Movement

Call of Beauty, the Ordinariate Mass – A Treasure To Be Shared

In Praise of Little Things (and Raising Little Ones) – The Catholic Gentleman

The Brand New Mystic Update, for All Your Spiritual Needs! - Mystic Update

Happiness: Selfish Pursuit? Or a Natural Human Desire? It Can Be Both. . . – Daniel Gordon

Our Catholic Faith at Work – Randy Hain at Integrated Catholic Life

Why the World Desperately Needs Eucharistic Worship – Philip Kosloski at Aleteia

Perpetual Eucharistic Adoration Live! – The Chapel in Poland that Saint Kolbe Founded via Big Pulpit