Pope Francis and Holy See Sports Association to Olympic Athletes: ‘Win the Medal of Fraternity’

Pope Francis and Athletica Vaticana, the official Holy See sports association, have invited all athletes participating in the 2024 Olympic Games to harness the “great social power of sport” to unite people and be witnesses of peace, particularly during these times of international tensions and conflict.

Around 300,000 spectators welcomed thousands of athletes representing 206 countries at the Opening Ceremony of this year’s Summer Games in Paris today.

The ceremony to open the two-week international festival took place at 7:30 p.m. in Paris (1:30 p.m. ET). The Olympic Games, which take place between July 26 and Aug. 11 this year, are expected to draw approximately 800,000 tourists to France and an additional one billion viewers who wish to watch the sports events on TV or other digital channels.

During his Sunday Angelus address on July 21, Pope Francis expressed his hope that this year’s Olympics will bring athletes and spectators together and “peacefully unite people from different cultures.”

“I hope that this event may be a beacon of the inclusive world we want to build and that athletes, with their sporting testimony, may be messengers of peace and authentic models for young people,” the Holy Father said.

More than 10,000 athletes from around the world will compete in 32 different sports in this year’s Summer Games. This year’s Olympics will debut surfing, sport climbing, skateboarding and also breakdancing.

The Paralympic Games will also take place in Paris this year from Aug. 28- Sept. 8. Approximately 4,400 athletes will participate in 22 sports — including sitting volleyball and wheelchair basketball — in venues across the city such as at the Eiffel Tower, the Château de Versailles and the Grand Palais.

Athletica Vaticana sent an open letter addressed to Olympians and Paralympians yesterday on the vigil of the Opening Ceremony and encouraged all athletes to “win the medal of fraternity” this summer.

“The Olympics and Paralympics can be strategies for peace and antidotes to war games,” reads the letter. “The Games can be opportunities for hope.”

Prior to the Olympics Opening Ceremony, a Mass of Peace was celebrated on July 19 in France. Archbishop Laurent Ulrich of Paris and Archbishop Emmanuel Gobilliard of Digne concelebrated the Mass, which was attended by the president of the International Olympic Committee, athletes and diplomats.

Since the inception of the modern-day Olympics in 1896, Paris has twice been selected to host the Summer Games. This year marks 100 years since Paris first hosted the Olympics in 1924.