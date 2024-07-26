From Athlete to Catholic Chaplain: Meet the Priest Helping Athletes at the Paris Olympics

Editor’s Note: Only July 3, 2024 Catherine Hadro interviewed Father Jason Nioka, a French priest based in Paris who was just ordained this summer.

Leading the largest contingency of chaplains at the 2024 Paris Olympic Summer Games specifically to offer spiritual guidance and support to athletes, the interview below aired on EWTN News In Depth Friday, July 26, 2024, and is edited for length and clarity.





Father Jason Nioka joins us now from Paris. Father, congratulations on this important role that you have. Can you explain how you will provide spiritual care to all the Catholic athletes who are competing? What will the setup be at the Paris Olympics?

I think, for the start, actually, it is a demand of the Olympic International Committee that there will be a multi-confessional place in the center, in the Olympic Village. It’s a place where all the athletes are welcome. All the Christians are going to share the same room. We will be Catholic, Protestant and Orthodox in the same place.

During the day, we have the opportunity for sharing the Bible, with the lectio divina, reading the Bible together, and worship. Also, the French bishop made the decision to to have the Mass now in the village. But in the church just nearby the village ... will have Mass in French, Italian, Spanish and Portuguese. The Mass will take place on demand, as some delegations will come with their chaplain. So when they have the opportunity to celebrate Mass in their own language, they ask me, and we plan to say Mass.

Father, one difficulty, I imagine, is complying with France’s secularism laws. Can you explain what your country’s law allows and prohibits when it comes to religion in the public space? And does that complicate your role as Catholic chaplain at the Paris Olympics?

I cannot really explain what it is, the secularism in the city. But I will say that, for sure, that, in fact, [there is] secularism in France. So the state and the Church are completely separated. But it is also about respecting each religion of every French citizen. So, of course, we can go to Mass, to the Holy Mass. We also can have processions in the street for religious ceremony. Also, as a priest, I can wear a cassock or a collar and religious cloth. But the only thing is to stay discreet about our faith in public places for equality reasons, and especially in schools, for example. So this is not a problem for me as a Catholic chaplain for the Olympics. I think that the first mission of the Church is to pray, and so to pray for all the institutions, like for the Olympics. I think, for the Church, it’s a challenge to be visible and to exist in this society where everything is done to banish religion in our landscape, really.

Yes, to be that faithful witness. Father, you are a judo champion. I believe you practiced judo for 18 years leading up to seminary. How does your background give you a unique insight into what these high-achieving athletes are undergoing at the Olympics?

So my experience as an athlete, I think, gives me the perspective and the knowledge of what they are going to live, the athletes. For example, last April, we had a training day for the Catholic chaplains in the village. We are concentrating on the athletes and their environment because we just understand that if you want to give the right guidance for the athletes, we have to understand all the problems in the world’s sports to give the best advice. For example, when St. Paul went to Greece to speak with the pagans, he had to speak with the philosophy. We just understand that, in the same way for the athlete, you have to understand their world to best speak with them. I think, for me ... I know this sport; I’m a former judo champion. To understand this world, this environment, it’s for me an advantage, to give some more advice for the other chaplains and to help them when it will be difficult for them or when they will have ... some question about that.

Absolutely. Father, what do you think the athletes will need to hear? What do you think will be the most important to their spiritual care during the Games?

I think the athletes do not need to hear something special. The first mission of the chaplain is just to listen to the athletes. We know that the Olympics, it’s maybe a very stressful moment for them. Maybe they just want to come to speak and maybe to share something. I think for the Christian athletes, maybe the word of God, the Bible, will give them all the answers of their questions. It’s why I think the prayers will be the way to help and to console. ... So, first, we will pray the Holy Spirit will be in charge and give the gift for all the athletes. Maybe some have some success; we know that some will have some defeat as well. But if we will give them the word of hope and strength, maybe this would help them to give the best and to be the best athlete during the Olympics.

Absolutely. Finally, Father, you were just recently ordained to the priesthood, and now you have this important role in this exciting global event. How are you feeling, and what are you most looking forward to?

Yes, I became a priest last week, and for me, it is a very wonderful gift for God, to be part of this adventure. ... It’s just amazing. Also, I’m very excited because some of the athletes are my friends. I have some friends who will be competitors this summer. So I know that my job is to pray for them. It to look after them, as well. And, yes, for me, I’m very glad, and it is a grace.

Absolutely. Well, Father, thank you for your time. Be assured of our prayers for this important mission and, respectfully, go Team USA.

Yes. Thank you very much.



