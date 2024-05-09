Mother’s Day Gifts From Small Mom-Run Catholic Businesses

With Mother’s Day just around the corner it’s time to find that special gift that tells the moms in your life just how much they mean to you. And what better way to do that than to support businesses run by Catholic mothers themselves? This year we’ve selected a handful of these shops and put together a list of great gift ideas.

The Little Rose Shop

Inspired by St. John Paul II’s letter to artists, The Little Rose Shop brings faith into everyday life. Each item has been intentionally designed by the shop’s owner, Raquel Rose, with the hope of building up every woman’s domestic church. This shop offers great gifts for the mom in your life who loves to decorate with faith-inspired items. You can find beautiful prints, wall rosaries, blankets, candles, and even fabric and DIY kits any craftsy mom would love.

Mug for moms by Little Rose Shop. Credit: Photo courtesy of Little Rose Shop

Mother and Home Market

As the name of this shop suggests, it’s a one-stop-shop for “all things mom.” At Mother and Home Market you can find just about anything a Catholic mother would love to receive on Mother’s Day including jewelry, home decor, journals and stationeries, drinkware, and even cookie molds. You can also find gifts for expectant mothers such as Catholic birthing affirmation cards and a Fiat diaper bag.

The Marian Market Basket and scarf from Mother & Home. Credit: Mother & Home

Founded by Stephanie Weinert, this shop is “inspiring heaven in your home and grace in your motherhood with theologically rich, heirloom quality goods and gifts.” Especially for Mother’s Day, Mother and Home has a wide range of gifts mom would love including the Marian Market Basket and Scarf, and the Zelie apron and mother and child matching aprons are the perfect gift for the moms who love spending time in the kitchen.

Abundantly Yours

Whitney Haahr is the Catholic mom and founder of Abundantly Yours, a shop whose goal is to point others closer to Christ. She grew up making rosaries with her grandmother and this sparked her idea to start her own shop of handmade rosaries, along with other products such as jewelry, coffee sleeves, and apparel. This Mother’s Day Abundantly Yours is offering saint bundles, which include a matching rosary and necklace. The saints featured in the bundles are St. Therese of Lisieux, St. Teresa of Calcutta, St. Padre Pio, and St. John Paul II.

The St. Therese of Lisieux matching rosary and necklace bundle from Abundantly Yours. Credit: Abundantly Yours

Be a Heart

Striving to offer “hope to the hopeless and bring light into the shadows,” Be a Heart designs products for all stages of life. The company started as a simple blog, but through promptings of the Holy Spirit, Erica Campbell, the company’s founder, felt called to design her own products. The new Our Lady Belt Bag is a great gift for a mom on the go. The bag features a gold Marian cross and a Marian blue lining. It’s easily adjustable and lightweight, making it a great choice for carrying all the daily essentials.

Santa Clara Design

If a mom in your life loves to decorate her house with Catholic art then look no further than Santa Clara Design. This Catholic business has gorgeous prints that will add the beauty of God to any room in the house. Lauren Gulde, a mother of five, runs her shop from her home and prides herself in offering affordable ways to create sacred spaces no matter where we live.

As St. Teresa of Calcutta said, “Motherhood is the gift of God to women.” This Mother’s Day, let’s give mom something that will truly show her what a blessing she is.

This article was first published in May 2023 and has been updated.