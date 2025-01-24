Heed the Word of God — and Be Moved by It

Sunday, Jan. 26, is the Third Sunday in Ordinary Time. Mass readings: Nehemiah 8:2-4a, 5-6, 8-10; Psalm 19:8, 9, 10, 15; 1 Corinthians 12:12-30 or 1 Corinthians 12:12-14, 27; Luke 1:1-4; 4:14-21.

The background of the first reading from Nehemiah is that in 587 B.C., Israel had been conquered by the Babylonians and the survivors of the war were led into exile in Babylon. After 80 years, the Persians conquered the Babylonians. Cyrus, king of Persia, permitted the Jews to return to the Promised Land. Sadly, only a small number chose to return and rebuild the ruined land and city. At this time there was a rediscovery of certain lost or forgotten sacred books. On one occasion the people gathered to hear the proclamation of one of the lost books; likely it was Deuteronomy.

Notice several ways the Word of God is exulted in this Sunday’s reading..

The text says, “And all the people gathered as one man into the square before the Water Gate; and they told Ezra the scribe to bring the book of the law of Moses which the Lord had given to Israel.”

Note that the people are hungry for the word of God. They have gathered together and now make the unified request (as one man) that the Book of the Law be brought and proclaimed to them.

Next, “Ezra the priest brought the law before the assembly … and read from it … from early morning until midday, in the presence of the men and the women and those who could understand …”

Notice the amount of time: from “morning to midday” — an extended time spent studying, praying and hearing the word of God.

What happened afterward? “Ezra opened the book in the sight of all the people … all the people stood … and all the people answered, ‘Amen, Amen,’ lifting up their hands; and they bowed their heads and worshiped the Lord with their faces to the ground.”

The word is given remarkable honor through active listening. The key point of this passage is to honor God’s word, whether by reverent silence or exuberant response. But in no way should the Word of God leave one bored and unmoved.

The text says,

“All the people wept when they heard the words of the law …”

They are so moved by what is proclaimed. Their weeping is due to the realization of what their past stubbornness has brought about: disaster, decline and exile. Had they but heard and heeded God’s Law, this terrible period of Israel’s history could have been avoided. True listening to the word of God should bring forth a response.

Nehemiah Chapter 8 continues beyond the passage in the lectionary today. Israel had not been celebrating the feast of Tabernacles (or Booths). The leaders, having studied the word of God, reestablished it and commanded the people to observe it carefully. This illustrates well the heeding of the word of God.

