Notre Dame Deserves Better Than its New Furnishings

After the tragic 2019 fire that caused catastrophic damage to the Cathedral of Notre-Dame de Paris, an intense debate ensued over whether to reconstruct the great church as it was or in a contemporary way.

The consensus of the world and the French government was to rebuild the jewel of Paris as it had been. The liturgical furnishings, however, were treated differently, with the Archdiocese of Paris opting to have new furnishings designed instead of rebuilding them as they were.

The resulting furnishings, including the altar, baptismal font, Tabernacle, ambo and cathedra (chair of the bishop), have been controversial. Despite this, the artist, Guillaume Bardet, has maintained that the furnishings are humble and “centered on the eternal,” following the Archbishop of Paris’s directive that these furnishings were to have “noble simplicity” and respect “the spirit of the Catholic liturgy, according to the meanings and norms established following the Second Vatican Council.”

However, in taking a look at the writings of the Second Vatican Council and later Church documents, a different vision of sacred space is described in contrast to the one created at Notre Dame.

Bardet states that “the grandeur of the [cathedral] invites humility,” a sentiment that is clearly echoed in his furnishings which utilize abstraction, extreme simplicity of form, and a plain bronze finish to supposedly defer to the stone building around them. Bardet is indeed right in saying that the cathedral invites humility: Every church around the world does so in its invitation to come before the presence of God.

The question, then, is not whether there should be humility, but rather, who or what should be humble. In examining the Church’s documents, it is clear that the furnishings, foremost the altar, are actually to be exalted, as they share in the reality of Christ’s presence in the Eucharist, the Word, and his ministers.

The Church teaches that “above all, the main altar should be so placed and constructed that it is always seen to be the sign of Christ Himself [ …] to which the greatest reverence is due” and “the author of holiness is Himself present” (Eucharisticum Mysterium).

In contrast, it is the human heart that should have humility. When one enters a church like Notre Dame with its immense size, soaring height, and awe-inspiring stained glass, everyone can feel an unconscious humility of heart. Liturgical furnishings should help to increase this feeling of pious humility for anyone entering the church, and even more so for the faithful to participate in the liturgy “with proper dispositions,” as Sacrosanctum Concilium states.

In the place of plain and abstract designs, the Council’s constitution on the sacred liturgy calls for all sacred spaces and designs to “strive after noble beauty.” The concept of “noble beauty” versus “noble simplicity” is one of the most misunderstood pieces of Sacrosanctum Concilium. The term “noble simplicity” is often used as evidence that Vatican II mandated abstract and unadorned churches and furnishings. This same term was used by the Archdiocese of Paris as explanation for the new furnishings.

However, in context, this term does not refer to art and design at all. It instead refers to the rites of the Church, calling for revisions to make them clearer and more comprehensible to the faithful while still recalling their purpose in the worship of God.

When the Council fathers address sacred design four chapters later, “noble simplicity” is nowhere to be found; rather, the term “noble beauty” is used. In both contexts, “noble” means a beauty that is grand, impressive, and excelling in all qualities. This is the opposite of the modern drive towards abstraction and minimalism that is exhibited in the new furnishings.

“Clean lines” and a humble design are not what the Church prescribes but are in fact the opposite. As St. Pope John Paul II writes in Ecclesia de Eucharistia, “like the woman who anointed Jesus in Bethany, the Church has feared no ‘extravagance,’ devoting the best of her resources to expressing her wonder and adoration before the unsurpassable gift of the Eucharist.”. For a historic cathedral, resplendent with stained glass and stone vaulting paired with a $760-million renovation, it is hard to reconcile the new furnishings as having a semblance of “noble beauty.”

Lastly, Bardet is correct in saying that liturgical furnishings are to be “centered on the eternal.” Sacred art and design are meant to be transcendent, to pull people out of themselves and into the realm of God. This “otherworldliness” is foremost accomplished if “all things set apart for use in divine worship [are] truly worthy, becoming, and beautiful, signs and symbols of the supernatural world,” according to Sacrosanctum Concilium. The Catholic Church uses many signs and symbols to convey that her worship transcends time and space, connecting heaven and earth.

For example, the altar transcends its identity as a piece of “furniture” and connects in a mystical way to the altar of the Jewish Temple, the table of the Last Supper, the tomb of Christ, the body of Christ, and the eternal banquet of the Heavenly Jerusalem. As the International Committee on English in the Liturgy’s Rite of Dedication of a Church and an Altar explains, quoting St. John Chrysostom, “the altar is Christ.”

The new bronze altar at Notre Dame attempts this transcendent symbolism and is described as symbolizing “a stone taken from the earth for sacrifice, preparing itself as a fraternal table for the Lord’s Supper.” As well as this was intended, the relation of symbol and the symbolized is confused: This bronze altar is meant to symbolize stone, whereas the Church calls for an altar “of natural stone” that is meant to symbolize Christ (General Instruction of the Roman Missal, 301).

Instead of the rich symbolism envisioned by the Church, the altar at Notre Dame displays a misunderstanding of sacramental and liturgical theology, as well as a disturbing similarity to the profane coffee tables also designed by Bardet. This furnishing and others throughout the cathedral exhibit neither the supernatural symbolism nor the worthiness and beauty as required in Sacrosanctum Concilium for transcendence.

The Catholic Church has a powerful liturgical-sacramental vision when it comes to sacred spaces. This vision is often diluted by what people “think” the Second Vatican Council said instead of its actual texts or the magisterial documents that followed. A close read of these documents shows a vision of splendor that is centered on Christ and the liturgy and filled with noble beauty and transcendence. This vision can and should be achieved by parishes, artists, and architects everywhere.

As described by ICEL’s Rite of Dedication of A Church and An Altar as a “sign of the pilgrim Church,” a “symbol of heavenly realities,” and a “temple of God,” the church building and its furnishings must point to their ultimate end with every fiber of their creation: the glorification of God and the sanctification of man.

Michael J. Bursch is a sacred architect in Washington, D.C. After studying architecture and theology at the University of Notre Dame, he now works with Harrison Design’s sacred architecture studio, which specializes in the design of traditional and classical churches across the country.