Stained-Glass Windows at Notre Dame to Be Replaced; New Modern Design Revealed

Designs for six new stained-glass windows at Notre Dame have been revealed for the first time, two weeks after the historic cathedral reopened following a devastating fire in April 2019.

The windows in six chapels on the southern side of the cathedral will be replaced with new windows designed by modern French painter Claire Tabouret. According to a report from RTE, the French state is paying $4 million to install the windows, which will be made by French stained-glass maker Simon-Marq.

The original windows, created in the 19th century by architect Eugène Viollet-le-Duc, had escaped the fire without damage. Several historic preservation groups have protested President Emmanuel Macron’s decision to replace them, including Sites et Monuments and Tribune de l’art, whose site manager launched a petition against the new windows that has garnered 244,833 signatures.

Born in France in 1981, Tabouret graduated from École nationale supérieure des Beaux-Arts in Paris in 2006. Her paintings and sculptures have been featured in museums across the globe in France, Hong Kong and Venice. She has also collaborated with luxury designers such as Dior. Tabouret currently lives and works in Los Angeles, according to her website.

Tabouret’s turquoise, pink, yellow and red windows feature images of people from various cultural backgrounds celebrating Pentecost.

In response to debates surrounding modernist updates to the historic Catholic cathedral, Tabouret stated during a press conference at the cathedral: “I’ve read about different opinions of people because I want to understand their arguments and also to take an approach that is open and two-way.”

“I find it a fascinating debate,” she said. “We need to remain in movement; we need to be confident in our era and show confidence in contemporary artists.”

The windows are expected to be installed in 2026.