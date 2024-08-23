10 Takeaways From the DNC

COMMENTARY: The experience of two distinct Chicagos: one inside the arena full of ‘joy’ and one outside full of rage and brokenness.

Covering the Democratic National Convention in Chicago was a disorienting experience. Being immersed in the manic energy permeating the city streets and arena halls for four straight days has me planning out a different sort of trip soon — a trip to someplace peaceful, like a monastery with rolling hills and chanting monks.

But before I unplug, here are my main takeaways from the convention:

1. Two Chicagos

I’ve had the experience of two distinct Chicagos: one inside the arena full of “joy” and one outside full of rage and brokenness. Twenty-foot-high barricades guarded by musclebound men with AR-15s stand between these two Chicagos, though not even they can ward off the shouts of protestors in the distance: “If we don’t get no justice, you don’t get no peace!”

Inside, John Legend struts and croons; outside, lines of unhoused migrants line the sidewalks and shield their faces from the sun. I saw a young mother with a toddler asleep in a makeshift stroller across the way from my hotel in the West Loop. With the last ounce of strength in her wrist she held a sign written in Spanish, and I thought of my wife and young son at home. There were so many migrants, wandering, waiting.

An Uber driver who took me to the United Center Tuesday evening, Eduardo Guerrero, who is a second-generation Mexican American, told me how much he hated politics because politicians funneled all the funds to “them” who didn’t “contribute to the community.” I spoke with a security guard who hoped the convention would boost the local economy, which has never recovered from COVID.

There were rumors that Taylor Swift and Beyoncé would be visiting Chicago for a surprise appearance at the convention. In the “joyful” Chicago, that is.

2. Abortion Van

Much has already been said about an “abortion van” dispatched to the convention by abortion giant Planned Parenthood. Much more can be said, whole books can be written. But I remain stuck at the beginning of the thought, unable to move beyond the brute fact of it — that dozens of human beings woke up Monday and Tuesday and journeyed to the DNC to receive abortions and vasectomies as part of a political statement.

I have not fully absorbed the implications of this, but I know that we’ve entered a much darker moral space in America. I’ve prayed many decades of the Rosary inside the hall, beads inside my pocket as I’ve wandered the arena. Now more than ever it’s clear we alone don’t have the power to fix this brokenness, and that we must offer our confusion and despair to Our Lady and trust her to handle the impossible.

3. Let Them Eat Joy

And yet, incredibly, the overriding theme of the convention is “joy.” There has been almost no policy discussed on stage, nor have I heard any discussed in the halls. There is too much joy in which to revel, too much “freedom” in which to bask. Who needs to make the case for how to cover the cost of a proposed $25,000 in government assistance for first-time home buyers or a $6,000 child tax credit when voters can simply eat joy?

The Department of Labor just revised the last year’s worth of job gains down by more than 800,000. I have not heard a single concrete proposal to create new jobs by a major speaker this week.

4. The Production Quality Was High

No, check that. It was awe-inspiring. The roll call on Tuesday night from state to state was better than any Super Bowl halftime show in recent memory. I could not help but sway in place to Stevie Wonder — that alone was worth sitting through countless canned lines about “when we fight, we win!” — nor fail to be entertained by Little John’s takeover of the building as Georgia cast its votes.

But I couldn’t help but wonder how the Hollywood glamor was playing in the Rust Belt, where the election is likely to come down to a mere tens of thousands of working-class votes. Hollywood has mocked those folks for decades now. They may not appreciate song-and-dance when they are eager for solutions.

5. Bedlam for Biden

To my ear, President Joe Biden received the biggest arena “pop” as he strolled to the podium. The emotion in his eyes was real, and so was the gratitude felt by those in attendance for his decision to step aside. And as he wistfully surveyed the raucous room before speaking, it was impossible not to feel something. And so much of successful politics is simply making people feel things.

But minutes into his remarks, a group of anti-Israel protestors unfurled a banner that read “Stop Arming Gaza” and began shouting “Free Palestine.” They were quickly drowned out by chants of “We love Joe!” Nearby delegates attempted to block out the sign with placards; others attempted to rip it away. Within moments, the section where they sat became shrouded in darkness — the United Center had cut their lights.

“Joyful” Chicago didn’t even let the other Chicago get a word in.

6. The Democratic Bench Is Deep — and Young

I said this to several friends after attending the congressional hearing of former Secret Service Director Kim Cheadle last month at the Capitol: Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) is a gifted politician. And at 34, she still has plenty of room to learn and grow. Hers is a difficult quality to pin down; suffice it to say, she commands the room she’s in, and neither allies nor enemies can look away.

There are others. Maryland Gov. Wes Moore is a magnetic figure with a bright future. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg is a master communicator on television.

I’m not saying anything about their morals or their ability to govern — only that they have “it” in a way that precious few young Republican leaders do. I’d bet good money that some combination of Ocasio-Cortez, Moore and Buttigieg will be on a national ticket someday.

7. Speaking of Talent …

Former President Barack Obama was born to speak at conventions. The spell he casts over an arena of Democrats is remarkable to behold. It’s like watching Joe DiMaggio round second or Ray Charles play stride piano.

And he’s still the top dog in the party by a long shot. I wonder how much longer his reign will last.

8. Gender-Segregated Prayer Spaces

I’m just going to report the facts on this one and resist the temptation to editorialize. In the arena hall were three curtained-off prayer spaces: one each for men, women, and gender nonconformists.

I checked several times out of curiosity. I never saw a single person inside any of them.

9. Tepid for Tim

Okay, I lied before (or “misspoke” perhaps?). I did watch some of the Gov. Tim Walz speech on TV. It was better on TV. The people I spoke to in the hall seemed to agree. The “coach” stuff didn’t really work in the room. Call me crazy, but a bunch of white guy jocks in football jerseys getting pumped up by “coach” isn’t exactly the ideal visual for the modern Democratic Party. And I hear from some Midwest folks I trust that Walz’s persona is more grating than flattering.

10. USA? USA?

I didn’t expect to see random outbursts of patriotism at the DNC. But compared to the main quad at Harvard, the convention has been V-J Day in Times Square sans the non-consensual kissing. Old Glory has been waving mighty and proud throughout the arena all week. When The Chicks sang the national anthem, a solid majority of attendees had their hands over their hearts.

Call me a softie, but I love it. It’s the only unambiguous good from the whole shebang. After this week, I’ll take it.