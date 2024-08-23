Impressions from the DNC/ Back To School Without Cell Phones
The Democratic National Convention officially nominated Kamala Harris and Tim Walz for president and vice president. Protecting abortion access was the clearest policy on display at the DNC. The Register’s Staff Writer Peter Laffin gives analysis from Chicago. And, then as students head back to school around the nation, some states have kicked cell phones out of schools. We look into the growing trend with EWTN News reporter Roselle Reyes.