Kamala harris and Tim Walz holding hands and addressing a crowd at the Democratic National Convention. (photo: bella1105 / Shutterstock)

Impressions from the DNC/ Back To School Without Cell Phones

The Democratic National Convention officially nominated Kamala Harris and Tim Walz for president and vice president. Protecting abortion access was the clearest policy on display at the DNC. The Register’s Staff Writer Peter Laffin gives analysis from Chicago. And, then as students head back to school around the nation, some states have kicked cell phones out of schools. We look into the growing trend with EWTN News reporter Roselle Reyes.

A drawing of the Crucifixion by imprisoned Catholic and pro-democracy activist Jimmy Lai is unveiled by Lai's godfather, William McGurn, and Lai’s wife and daughter at The Catholic University of America in Washington, D.C., Feb. 22.

Catholic Persecution in Nicaragua/ Jimmy Lai’s Catholic Witness

The Catholic Church in Nicaragua has faced another uptick in persecution by the left-wing government of President Daniel Ortega. ACI Prena’s editor in chief Juan Andrés Muñoz about the Catholic witness against this dictatorship. Then we turn to another Catholic witness. This time against communist China. From CNA’s Daniel Payne, we hear the story of Jimmy Lai, an imprisoned media mogul who converted to Catholicism.

