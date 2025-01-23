US Vice President JD Vance to Speak at 2025 March for Life

Vance, who is the nation’s second Catholic vice president, will speak at the annual Washington event for the first time.

Newly inaugurated U.S. Vice President JD Vance will speak at the 52nd-annual March for Life on Jan. 24 in Washington, D.C., according to a news release from the March for Life Education and Defense Fund on Thursday afternoon.

Vance, who is the nation’s second Catholic vice president, will join Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson and Republican Senate Majority Leader John Thune among the speakers at the event.

This is the first time Vance will address the National March for Life in Washington, D.C. He previously spoke, as a U.S. senator, at the 2023 Ohio March for Life. This is the third national March for Life since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.

“We are thrilled that Vice President Vance has chosen the National March for Life for his first public appearance in his new role — a sign of his commitment to standing up for life,” March for Life President Jeanne Mancini and President-elect Jennie Bradley Lichter said in a joint statement.

“President [Donald] Trump governed as a pro-life president during his first term, which resulted in a long list of accomplishments,” they said. “We look forward to working with him and Vice President Vance as they dismantle the Biden administration’s aggressive and unpopular abortion agenda and once again put wins on the board for vulnerable unborn children and their mothers.”

Other speakers include Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis; Rep. Chris Smith, R-New Jersey; Live Action President Lila Rose; and Bishop Daniel Thomas, chairman of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops’ Committee on Pro-Life Activities, of Toledo, Ohio.

Trump is scheduled to be in California on Friday during the March for Life to visit areas of the state damaged by wildfires. In 2020, he became the first president to address the March for Life in person. He addressed the rally through video calls in 2019 and 2018 when he was president. In 2017, then-Vice President Mike Pence spoke at the rally.

CNA reached out to a spokesperson for the March for Life to ask whether Trump will make a virtual appearance at this year’s rally but did not receive an answer by the time of publication.