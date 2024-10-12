Vatican Shares Pope Francis’ Schedule for December Consistory to Create Cardinals

The liturgy will take place on Dec. 7 — not Dec. 8, as previously announced.

The Vatican on Saturday published the schedule for Pope Francis’ consistory to create new cardinals, stating that the liturgy will take place on Dec. 7 — not Dec. 8, as previously announced.

Francis said Oct. 6 he will add 21 members to the College of Cardinals — 20 of whom are eligible to be cardinal-electors. The future cardinals come from every continent.

According to the liturgical schedule released by the Vatican’s master of ceremonies Oct. 12, the ceremony to create the new cardinals will be held in the afternoon on Dec. 7 in St. Peter’s Basilica.

The following day, on the Solemnity of the Immaculate Conception, Dec. 8, Francis and the entire College of Cardinals will celebrate a Mass of thanksgiving together in the Vatican basilica.

While the Pope typically goes to venerate a statue of the Virgin Mary close to the Spanish Steps early in the morning on the solemnity, this year he will visit the statue at 4 p.m. instead.

On Oct. 12, Pope Francis addressed the cardinals-designate in a short letter in which he called them each to be more of a “servant” than an “eminence.” He advised them to pray often, to love everyone, and to have mercy on the suffering.

The Vatican also published Saturday the dates of three other papal Masses to take place in St. Peter’s Basilica in November and early December.

On Nov. 17, the Pope will preside at a Mass for the World Day of the Poor, and on Nov. 24, the Solemnity of Christ the King, he will join a Mass also marking the World Day of Youth.

For the feast of Our Lady of Guadalupe on Dec. 12, Pope Francis will preside at a Mass in Spanish.

The Masses with Pope Francis are open to the public with the advance reservation of free tickets through the Prefecture of the Papal Household.