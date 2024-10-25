Vatican-Approved Bishop Consecrated in Beijing Days After China Deal Renewal

The consecration ceremony was celebrated at Beijing’s Beitang Cathedral, with Bishop Joseph Li Shan of Beijing serving as the principal consecrator.

A Chinese priest was consecrated as the new coadjutor bishop of Beijing on Friday, marking the first episcopal appointment since the Vatican renewed its provisional agreement with China on bishop nominations earlier this week.

“I do all things for the sake of the Gospel,” Matthew Zhen Xuebin declared in his thanksgiving speech, quoting the apostle Paul, according to Agenzia Fides. “I am grateful to the Lord for his grace in choosing me, a humble servant, as coadjutor bishop of the Diocese of Beijing.”

The consecration ceremony was celebrated at Beijing’s Beitang Cathedral, with Bishop Joseph Li Shan of Beijing serving as the principal consecrator.

Reportedly four other Chinese bishops participated in the celebration, joined by approximately 140 priests and 500 faithful, including religious sisters and relatives of the new bishop.

Pope Francis appointed Zhen as coadjutor bishop on Aug. 28, “having approved his candidacy within the framework of the provisional agreement between the Holy See and the People’s Republic of China,” according to the Vatican.

Born in Changzhi, Shanxi province, on May 10, 1970, Zhen completed his initial formation at the Beijing Philosophical and Theological Seminary from 1988 to 1993, according to Vatican News.

He later earned a licentiate in liturgy from St. John’s University in New York. Ordained to the priesthood in 1998, he served as vice rector of the Beijing Seminary until 2007 and has since held the position of diocesan chancellor.

Agenzia Fides reported that Zhen has been mainly involved in pastoral care for non-Chinese Catholics in Beijing, overseeing Korean, English, and Tagalog liturgies.

The Beijing Diocese serves approximately 100,000 faithful with 80 priests and about 40 parishes and churches.

As coadjutor bishop, Zhen will assist the current bishop and has the right to succession, according to Kathpress.

The appointment is one of approximately 10 bishops appointed and consecrated under the terms of the Sino-Vatican agreement since its initial signing in 2018, Vatican News reported.