PHOTOS: Holy Saturday Easter Vigil at St. Peter’s Basilica
‘… the divine light of the Resurrection begins to shine …’
Catholics celebrated the Easter Vigil in the Holy Night at St. Peter’s Basilica at the Vatican on Saturday, marking what Pope Francis in his homily said was the moment when “the divine light of the Resurrection begins to shine” and “the Lord’s Passover from death to life takes place as the sun is about to rise.”
Still recovering from his bout with pneumonia, the Holy Father delegated the liturgy to be celebrated by Cardinal Giovanni Battista Re, who read the Pope's homily during the Mass.
Hundreds of clergy were in attendance, including nearly three dozen cardinals.
