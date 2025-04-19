PHOTOS: Holy Saturday Easter Vigil at St. Peter’s Basilica

‘… the divine light of the Resurrection begins to shine …’

Catholics celebrated the Easter Vigil in the Holy Night at St. Peter’s Basilica at the Vatican on Saturday, marking what Pope Francis in his homily said was the moment when “the divine light of the Resurrection begins to shine” and “the Lord’s Passover from death to life takes place as the sun is about to rise.”

Still recovering from his bout with pneumonia, the Holy Father delegated the liturgy to be celebrated by Cardinal Giovanni Battista Re, who read the Pope's homily during the Mass.

Hundreds of clergy were in attendance, including nearly three dozen cardinals.

Clergy are assembled for the Easter vigil at St. Peter’s Basilica, Saturday, April 19, 2025. | Zosia Czubak

A priest distributes Holy Communion during the 2025 Easter vigil at St. Peter’s Basilica. | Zosia Czubak

A crucifix is held aloft during the Easter vigil 2025. | Zosia Czubak

A member of the Swiss Guard is seen during the Vatican Easter vigil on April 19, 2025. | Zosia Czubak

The Paschal candle is seen during the 2025 Easter vigil at St. Peter's Basilica. | Zosia Czubak

Cardinal Giovanni Battista Re presides over the Easter Vigil at St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, Saturday, April 19, 2025. | Zosia Czubak