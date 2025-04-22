Two Days Before His Death, Pope Francis Made Final Call to Pastor of Gaza Parish

Father Romanelli recalled how, over the past 19 months, the Holy Father has maintained constant contact with Gaza.

“He told us he was praying for us, blessed us, and thanked us for our prayers on his behalf,” said Father Gabriel Romanelli, the pastor of Holy Family Parish in Gaza, summing up Pope Francis’ last call on Saturday night, April 19, moments before going to St. Peter’s Basilica to pray before the Easter Vigil.

The deeply moved Argentine priest explained in detail to Vatican News the Holy Father’s final gesture of closeness toward them, two days before his death.

“Pope Francis is a pastor who loves and follows this small community of ours. He prays and works for peace,” said Romanelli, noting that since the pontiff’s death, the Christian communities in Gaza — Catholic and Orthodox — have united in prayer for Pope Francis.

The priest of the Institute of the Incarnate Word did not hesitate to convert the parish complex in Gaza into a makeshift shelter during the fighting between Israel and Hamas. The parish currently houses 500 people. The majority are Orthodox Christians, Protestants, and Catholics, but it also serves as a shelter for more than 50 Muslim children with disabilities and their families.

"He was concerned about how we were doing, whether we had eaten, about the children," the priest related.

In fact, he didn’t even stop calling to console them during the 38 days he was in Gemelli Hospital for bronchitis that led to double pneumonia.

“We hope that his appeals won’t be ignored: that the bombing will stop, that this war will end, that the hostages will be released, and that humanitarian aid will reach those who are suffering,” Father Romanelli said.