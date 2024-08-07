Stunning Upset: Cole Hocker’s Catholic High School Cheers as He Breaks Olympic Record

A stunning surprise victory at the Paris Olympics on Tuesday left spectators at an Indianapolis Catholic school cheering as a former student broke a major Olympic record and brought home a gold medal for the United States.

Indianapolis native Cole Hocker astounded the sporting world on Tuesday when he clinched a last-minute win in the men’s 1,500-meter race at the Paris 2024 Olympics, pulling down the gold and setting a new Olympic record of 3:27.65.

NBC News referred to the victory as a “stunning upset” as Hocker pulled past world champion Josh Kerr in the final seconds of the race, crossing the finish line with his arms outstretched.

Hocker was still in third place with roughly 10 seconds left in the race before a final sprint put him just inches ahead of Kerr to take the top spot.

In his hometown, meanwhile, a crowd at his alma mater Cathedral High School in Indianapolis watched and cheered as Hocker pulled off the incredible win.

Video shared on social media showed spectators erupting into successively louder cheers as Hocker edged ahead in the race and ultimately won it.

In a post-win interview, Hocker went out of his way to say he “especially” thanked Cathedral High for his success, saying he was “truly honored” to represent the school, his city and state, and the United States in the competition.

On Wednesday morning the school said in a Facebook post that it extended “a warm ‘you’re so welcome’ to him.”

“Greatness called, and you answered, Cole!” the school said. “You make our Holy Cross value of excellence shine like GOLD!”

In a 2021 interview, Hocker said he runs “because I have a God-given talent.”

“I just feel God has given me the gift of running, and my job is to give it my best,” he said.

Fellow American runner Yared Nuguse, meanwhile, took the bronze medal in the race, marking the first time since 1912 that two American athletes have been on the men’s 1,500-meter podium.