To Watch: High-School Students Do Work of Mercy and Olympian Inspired by Mother Angelica
‘EWTN News In Depth’ video highlights from the Aug. 16 episode.
Reporter Roselle Reyes takes viewers to Cleveland, where a group of high-school students serve as funeral pallbearers for complete strangers.
RELATED READING:
Plus, EWTN News In Depth speaks with three-time Olympian and gold medalist Dominique Dawes to hear her reflections on the Paris Olympics Summer Games and how EWTN foundress Mother Angelica inspires her today.