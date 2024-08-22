Support the register

National Catholic Register News https://www.ncregister.com/blog/ewtn-news-in-depth-08-16-24-8gq63xlu

Print issue
Subscribe to our Print Edition

To Watch: High-School Students Do Work of Mercy and Olympian Inspired by Mother Angelica

‘EWTN News In Depth’ video highlights from the Aug. 16 episode.

L to R: Dominique Dawes smiles on the set of ‘EWTN News In Depth’ alongside host Catherine Hadro; a still from the video highlighting high-school students who serve as pallbearers.
L to R: Dominique Dawes smiles on the set of ‘EWTN News In Depth’ alongside host Catherine Hadro; a still from the video highlighting high-school students who serve as pallbearers. (photo: Catherine Hadro and EWTN News)
Register Staff Nation

Reporter Roselle Reyes takes viewers to Cleveland, where a group of high-school students serve as funeral pallbearers for complete strangers.


RELATED READING:

Plus, EWTN News In Depth speaks with three-time Olympian and gold medalist Dominique Dawes to hear her reflections on the Paris Olympics Summer Games and how EWTN foundress Mother Angelica inspires her today.

Trending

Subscription Options

  • Subscriber Service CenterAlready a subscriber? Renew or manage your subscription here.

  • Subscribe and Save HALF OFF!Start your Register subscription today.

    Subscribe Now

  • Give a Gift SubscriptionBless friends, family or clergy with a gift of the Register.

    Order Now

  • Order Bulk SubscriptionsGet a discount on 6 or more copies sent to your parish, organization or school.

    Order Now

  • Sign-up for E-NewsletterGet Register Updates sent daily or weeklyto your inbox.

    Sign Up