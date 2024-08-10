Paris Olympics 2024: Athletes Witness to Their Faith at the Games

A look at displays of devotion by contestants from around the world.

The Paris 2024 Olympic Games have been the scene not only of sporting prowess but also of displays of faith and devotion by athletes from around the world.

Despite Rule 50 of the Olympic Charter, which prohibits any type of religious expression, some athletes have not hidden their faith and have proudly displayed it at key moments of the competition.

Brazil’s top athlete thanked God for the opportunity.

Brazilian gymnast Rebeca Andrade won the gold medal in the women’s floor final, earning her second Olympic gold and her sixth medal in total, establishing herself as the best medalist among athletes from her country. In the competition, she beat out Simone Biles, the American Olympic gymnast who has won the most medals.

In an interview with CazéTV, Andrade commented: “This medal was not because I asked God for a medal; he gave me the opportunity to win it. I went through everything I had to go through: I worked; I sweated; I cried; I tried hard; I laughed; I had fun; I traveled. So I feel that I made this possible too, and he was always there blessing me, protecting me and feeling proud of me, knowing that his servant was always giving her best.”

Gold medalist Serbia‘s Novak Djokovic poses for photographers with his medal at the presentation ceremony for the men’s singles tennis event on Court Philippe-Chatrier at the Roland-Garros Stadium during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games on Aug. 4. | Miguel Medina/AFP/Getty Images

Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic, winner of the gold medal in the men’s singles competition after beating Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz, not only stood out for his skill on the court but also for his Orthodox Christian faith.

Throughout the tournament, Djokovic wore a cross around his neck; and, after winning the final, he told the media that God is the key to his success. “I thank God for giving me his mercy, for giving me this blessing and this opportunity,” he said.

Historic medals were won for Guatemala by prayerful athletes, too.

In trap shooting, Guatemalans Adriana Ruano and Jean Pierre Brol made history by winning medals for their country.

Ruano, who won the first gold medal for Guatemala, expressed her gratitude to God in the mixed zone, stating: “He has been key in this process; he has given me the strength and confidence to be able to do this work.” After her victory, Ruano traveled to the Vatican, where Pope Francis blessed her medal.

Jean Pierre Brol, who won bronze, also gave thanks to God, sharing before starting a competition: “I ask him to give me the composure, the wisdom to be able to handle the situation, and he gave it to me, and here it is, here is the result. So, thanks to him for this.”

Another athlete referenced “Jesus is the Way, the Truth, and the Life.”

Brazilian skateboarder Rayssa Leal. | Rede do Esporte, CC BY 3.0 BR, via Wikimedia Commons

Rayssa Leal, the 16-year-old Brazilian skateboarder, not only won the bronze medal, but used her Olympic moment to make a declaration of faith, expressing in sign language that “Jesus is the Way, the Truth, and the Life.”

This same gesture was replicated by her compatriot Caio Bonfim when he received the silver medal for race walking, pointing to the sky and showing his devotion to Jesus.

In addition, a friendship was born of faith.

On July 28, Brazilian judoka Larissa Pimenta secured bronze in the 52-kilogram category, beating her Italian friend Odette Giuffrida.

Pimenta shared in an interview that Giuffrida came to know God through her and that, after the defeat, the Italian reminded her friend: “All honor and glory must be given to him.” Both shared messages of gratitude to God on their Instagram accounts.

And the photo of the year expressed faith, as well.

Surfer Gabriel Medina, bronze medalist at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Tahiti, starred in one of the most iconic images of the event.

Raising his index finger in a sign of victory while in the air, Medina shared the photograph on his Instagram account with the biblical quote “I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me” (Philippians 4:13).

Surfer Gabriel Medina, bronze medalist at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Tahiti, shared this photograph on his Instagram with a biblical quote. | Jerome Brouillet/AFP via Getty Images





Other displays of faith were present, too.

South African swimmer Tatjana Schoenmaker won the gold medal in the 100-meter breaststroke. To express her gratitude, Schoenmaker wore a special T-shirt with the names of the people who supported her, headed by God, Jesus and the Holy Spirit.

Ethiopian Tsige Duguma, who won the silver medal in the 800-meter race, showed that on the back of her race bib “Jesus is Lord” was written. Similarly, Lucia Yepez of Ecuador, a wrestler in the 53-kilogram category, took the silver medal in freestyle wrestling with the word “God” on her right hand. In an interview, Yépez said: “He is on my path to victory. I always have faith.”

Britain’s Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix, who won the bronze medal in the 3-meter synchronized springboard diving, told the BBC that despite the difficulties she went through, “it was just God’s way of telling us that we still have a lot to do, and I give all the glory to God.”

And American hurdler and sprinter Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, a devout Christian who attended Union Catholic High School in Scotch Plains, New Jersey, said, “Thank you, God” after her gold medal win in the 400m hurdles athletics event, in which she broke her own world record. In subsequent interviews, she also referenced her faith in Paris. The track star often references Scripture and gives thanks to God in interviews and across social media.

President Joe Biden presents the Presidential Medal of Freedom to U.S. swimmer Katie Ledecky in the East Room of the White House in Washington, D.C., on May 3. | ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images

In swimming, American Katie Ledecky became the swimmer with the most gold medals in Olympic history, taking her total to nine after her victory in the 800-meter freestyle.

The Catholic Ledecky said in an interview with the National Catholic Register in 2016 that she prays a Hail Mary before every race: “More than anything, praying just helps me to concentrate and let go of things that don’t matter in that moment. It gives me peace knowing I’m in good hands.”

The swimmer also praised devotion to Mary, noting that “she has a sacred role in Catholicism, and her strong faith and humility are things we can learn from.”

This story was first published by ACI Prensa, CNA’s Spanish-language news partner. It has been translated and adapted by CNA. CNA intern Gigi Duncan and Register staff contributed to this report.