Pro-Life Diaper Company Releases Ad Celebrating ‘Every Miracle From God’

A diaper company has released an ad celebrating the beauty of life. EveryLife specializes in baby products, including diapers and wipes, and it prides itself on providing “premium products for every baby. Because every baby is a miracle from God who deserves to be loved, protected, and supported,” according to its website.

“While so many companies are promoting what is wrong, we choose to celebrate what is right,” the ad says. “Life. Every miracle from God. Boy or girl. Black, tan, and white. Planned and unplanned. Gifted and special.”

The ad shows images of a woman seeing her baby’s heartbeat during an ultrasound, another receiving her baby in her arms for the first time after giving birth, a father preparing his baby’s crib, and another placing his ear to his pregnant wife’s belly.

“Every one of them is celebrated here. EveryLife. Where changing diapers, changes lives,” the ad concludes.

The company was created by a group of parents who are passionate about their faith and families. Impacted by the stories of expectant parents who chose life for their babies and tired of having to buy products from companies who do not respect their values, they decided to start a company to inspire others to choose life.

“We were tired of supporting companies that don’t understand or respect us, tired of having agendas pushed on us and our youth, and tired of watching millions of innocent gifts from above be wiped away under the guise of equity,” their website states.

EveryLife also works to give back to others by offering individuals the ability to “Buy for a Cause.” In partnership with LiveAction and Save the Storks, two pro-life organizations that work to bring life-affirming care and content to individuals, a contribution to the Buy for a Cause program helps support a family in urgent need of essential baby products.