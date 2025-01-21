President Trump to Be in California During 2025 March for Life

The newly inaugurated president is scheduled to visit areas significantly damaged by wildfires on Friday, Jan. 24, the day of the 2025 March for Life in Washington, D.C.

Newly inaugurated President Donald Trump is scheduled to be in California visiting areas significantly damaged by wildfires on Friday, Jan. 24, the day of the 2025 March for Life in Washington, D.C.

During his first term, Trump attended and spoke at the March for Life in person in 2020 and addressed the crowd through video calls in 2019 and 2018. Although he did not address the crowd during his first year in office in 2017, then-Vice President Mike Pence attended and spoke at the rally.

Trump was the first president to attend the March for Life in person, but previous Republican presidents George H.W. Bush, George W. Bush and Ronald Reagan all addressed the march remotely through a telephone or remote loudspeaker.

CNA reached out to the White House to ask whether Trump or anyone in his cabinet or administration plans to address the crowd remotely or in person but did not receive a response by the time of publication.

The March for Life has not announced a remote appearance of Trump or any appearances of members of his administration at this time. However, speakers will include Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Rep. Chris Smith, R-New Jersey.

Wildfires have devastated parts of Southern California over the past few weeks, and Trump has criticized the government response thus far as inadequate. In a post on TruthSocial earlier this month, Trump said California Gov. Gavin Newsom should resign and asserted: “This is all his fault.”

At a rally on Sunday, the day before his inauguration, Trump said while speaking about the wildfires: “I’m going to go out there on Friday to see it and to get it moving back.”