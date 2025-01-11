How You Can Watch This Month’s Pro-Life Events

TV Picks 01.12.25: Tune In to EWTN for the March for Life and More

SUNDAY, Jan. 12, 3:30 a.m., live

Solemn Mass for the Feast of the Baptism of the Lord

EWTN Pope Francis will celebrate Mass in the Sistine Chapel, with baptisms. (Re-airs 6:30 p.m.)

MONDAY-FRIDAY, Jan. 13-17, 5:30 p.m.

Into Life: Love Changes Everything

EWTN In this 2022 video series, the Sisters of Life reveal the deep and loving ways they “walk with a woman who is pregnant and vulnerable …. because every person is made in the image and likeness of God” and “because every woman deserves to be cherished in her maternity.”





SATURDAY, Jan. 18, 5 p.m.

OneLife LA

EWTN Annual walk celebrates the beauty and dignity of every human life, from conception to natural death, in Los Angeles.

*Due to the tragic wildfires, this event is subject to change. Find more information at OneLifeLA.org.





MONDAY, Jan. 20, live

Inauguration Day

MAJOR NETWORKS Coverage will begin in early morning and continue into the afternoon. Donald J. Trump will be sworn in as 47th president, and JD Vance will take his oath as vice president. Events will include the procession to the Capitol; the swearings-in of Vance and, at noon, President Trump; the Inaugural Address; and the Inaugural Parade. EWTN will have coverage, too.

THURSDAY-FRIDAY, Jan. 23-24, live

52nd-Annual March for Life

EWTN With the theme “Every Life: Why We March,” this year’s marchers in Washington, D.C., will bid farewell to president Jeanne Mancini and welcome new president Jennie Bradley Lichter. At 5 p.m. Thursday is the Opening Mass and Holy Hour of the National Prayer Vigil for Life at the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception. At 8 a.m. Friday is the Closing Mass. (Re-airs 6:30 p.m.) From 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Friday, EWTN will air the March for Life. (Re-airs 11 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. Sunday.) The events will also be livestreamed via EWTN. See speakers list here.

SATURDAY, Jan. 25, 2:30 p.m., live

21st-Annual Walk for Life West Coast

EWTN Sister Deirdre “Dede” Byrne, Ryan Bomberger, Rev. Clenard Childress Jr., and Kelly Lester will speak at the Walk’s rally at Civic Center Plaza in San Francisco. Tens of thousands regularly attend this pro-baby, pro-woman event, whose themes always include “Abortion Hurts Women” and “Because Women Deserve Better Than Abortion.” (Re-airs 1 a.m. Sunday.)

SATURDAY, Jan. 25, 4:15 p.m.

Jim Thorpe: All-American

TURNER CLASSIC MOVIES Burt Lancaster stars in this drama, which chronicles the victories and struggles of 1912 Olympic pentathlon and decathlon champion Thorpe (1887-1953), a Catholic and Native American. Charles Bickford and Steve Cochran also star. TV-PG.

Upcoming

MONDAY, Jan. 27, 5:30 p.m., 2:30 a.m.

Unplanned: The 40 Days for Life Story

EWTN This documentary about the 2019 drama Unplanned interviews real-life pro-lifers depicted in the film, which is based on the true story of Abby Johnson. After leaving her job at the abortion giant Planned Parenthood in 2009, she became an influential pro-life leader. Ashley Bratcher, Robia Scott and Emma Elle Roberts star. TV-PG for highly intense scenes.