Support the register

National Catholic Register News https://www.ncregister.com/cna/pope-francis-sends-heartfelt-message-to-17-year-old-girl-suffering-from-serious-illness

Print issue
Subscribe to our Print Edition

Pope Francis Sends Heartfelt Message to 17-Year-Old Girl Suffering From Serious Illness

Moved by her words, Pope Francis sent Edna a personal message to thank her.

Pope Francis prays in front of a crucifix during his general audience on Oct. 26, 2022.
Pope Francis prays in front of a crucifix during his general audience on Oct. 26, 2022. (photo: Vatican Media)
Francesca Pollio Fenton/CNA Vatican

Pope Francis on June 23 sent a heartfelt video message to a 17-year-old Portuguese girl suffering from a serious illness.

Edna sent the Holy Father a letter expressing her sadness for not being able to attend World Youth Day this year in Lisbon. Although she registered for the event, she told the Pope that she will not be able to attend physically. The young girl deeply desired to meet Pope Francis.

She wrote in her letter: “When I heard that the [World Youth] Day would be held in Portugal, I was very happy, because every time I see the pope speak on television, I feel well, as if I had no illness that would prevent me from participating in the WYD.”

Edna added that she wanted to meet the Pope so that she could tell him “how important he is for her and her family.”

However, the teenager doesn’t know how much longer she has to live. She has been suffering from a serious illness for the past eight years.

“The doctor said that he does not know when I will meet Jesus, but that it will happen soon,” she wrote.

Moved by her words, Pope Francis sent Edna a personal message to thank her.

“Edna, I received your letter; thank you! Thank you for your tenderness and thank you for the peace in your heart,” the Holy Father said.

He added: “This peace is like a seed planted in the hearts of all of us who see you and all those who talk to you. Thank you! I accompany you on this journey that you are making. I accompany you and I know that you will be well received. I accompany you by praying for you, praying with you, and looking at Jesus, who is always waiting for us. Thank you!”

In her letter, Edna asked for the Pope’s prayers. In his video message, he asks her to keep him in her prayers.

“And now I give you my blessing so that it may also give you strength on this journey,” he concluded.

The opening day of the 15th Ordinary General Assembly of the Synod of Bishops is seen in the Vatican Synod Hall on Oct. 3, 2018.

Synod on Synodality Document and Eucharistic Conversion (June 24)

The Synod on Synodality concluded its preparatory phase this week with the release of the planning document that will guide the October gathering of synod members. The document lays out what promises to be a wide-ranging discussion on Pope Francis’ vision of a more inclusive, decentralized and ‘listening’ church. Register Senior Editor Jonathan Liedl joins us with analysis. Then we hear from a young woman who converted from Judaism to Protestantism to Catholicism and now is witnessing to others the power of the Eucharist. Joanna Wischer shares her story.

Jeanette De Melo Register Radio

Trending

Subscription Options

  • Subscriber Service CenterAlready a subscriber? Renew or manage your subscription here.

  • SubscribeStart your Register subscription today.

    Subscribe Now

  • Sign up for 6 Free IssuesTry us out with a free trial subscription.

    Order Now

  • Give a Gift SubscriptionBless friends, family or clergy with a gift of the Register.

    Order Now

  • Order Bulk SubscriptionsGet a discount on 6 or more copies sent to your parish, organization or school.

    Order Now

  • Sign-up for E-NewsletterGet Register Updates sent daily or weeklyto your inbox.

    Sign Up