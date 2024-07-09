Pope Francis Praises National Eucharistic Revival in the US

Written in Latin, papal letter was addressed to Cardinal Luis Tagle, the Pope’s special envoy to the July 17-21 congress.

Pope Francis praised the ongoing National Eucharistic Revival in the United States, saying in a letter published Tuesday that he wished to extend a special blessing to all those attending the National Eucharistic Congress later this month.

“The faithful who approach the heavenly banquet, strengthened by the protection of heaven, are able to work more vigorously and diligently in sustaining their daily duties,” the Pope wrote. “For this reason, we were very happy to hear the news about the National Eucharistic Congress in the United States of America.”

Written in Latin, the letter was addressed to Cardinal Luis Tagle, a Filipino prelate who serves as pro-prefect of the Vatican’s Dicastery for Evangelization.

Cardinal Tagle was appointed by Francis in May as his special envoy to the National Eucharistic Congress, an event that will take place in Indianapolis from July 17-21 and is expected to gather tens of thousands of American faithful.

Cardinal Tagle will celebrate the closing Mass of the 10th National Eucharistic Congress.

In the letter, the Pope commends Archbishop Timothy Broglio, president of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops, and the U.S. bishops for their efforts to increase devotion to the Eucharist.

Francis also authorized Cardinal Tagle to serve as his extraordinary representative at the congress on the Pope’s behalf.

“Indeed, all participants in this event will be encouraged so that, united with Jesus in the Most Sacred Sacrament of our redemption, they are fully aware of the universal gifts they receive from heavenly food and can impart them to others,” Francis wrote.

The Pope goes on to instruct Cardinal Tagle to greet all the faithful assembled for the Congress, to “encourage a more vigorous worship of the Eucharist,” and to “express our benevolence to all participants.”

“We wish that the faithful, refreshed with heavenly food, may achieve a happier age and spiritual prosperity,” Francis wrote. “For from the angelic bread, springing forth as if from a spiritual fountain, the wholesomeness and abundance of the Lord’s blessings flow abundantly and flow down.”

This will be the first National Eucharistic Congress in over half a century and a pivotal event in the U.S. bishops’ three-year National Eucharistic Revival, leading into the final year of the Revival — the “Year of Missionary Sending.”