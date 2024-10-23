Pope Francis Expels Two More Members of Sodality of Christian Life

The apostolic nunciature in Peru announced that Pope Francis has approved the expulsion of two more members of the Sodalitium Christianae Vitae (Sodality of Christian Life) in the wake of the report of the special mission he sent in July 2023 to investigate allegations of abuse.

The statement from the nunciature was published Oct. 21 by the Peruvian Bishops’ Conference.

The text mentions José Ambrozic Velezmoro, former assistant for Temporalities, Communications, and Apostolate as well as former vicar general, along with Father Luis Antonio Ferroggiaro Dentone.

Although the name of Ricardo Trenemann Young also appears in the statement, his expulsion from the sodality had already been announced on Sept. 25.

According to the nunciature, Pope Francis made the decision “after evaluating the defense [statements] corresponding to the accusations that emerged during the ‘Special Mission’” entrusted to Archbishop Charles Scicluna and Monsignor Jordi Bertomeu, adjunct secretary of the Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith and official of the same dicastery, respectively.

“In adopting this decision, the scandal caused by the number and gravity of the abuses reported by the victims was considered, particularly contrary to the balanced and liberating experience of the evangelical counsels in the context of the ecclesial apostolate,” the statement added.

The statement said that “these are cases of abuse of office and authority, particularly in the form of abuse in the administration of ecclesiastical goods, as well as sexual abuse, in some cases even of minors.”

“In this regard, in the case of Rev. Ferroggiaro Dentone, the present disciplinary decision is not an obstacle to the proceedings that are simultaneously being carried out by the Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith, given the clerical state of the accused,” it explained.

The statement concluded by stating that “Pope Francis, together with the bishops of Peru and those places where the Sodality of Christian Life is present, saddened by what happened, ask forgiveness from the victims and join in their suffering. They also ask this society of apostolic life to, without further delay, provide for justice and reparation.”

On Sept. 30, the sodality published a statement signed by its superior general, José David Correa González, affirming that it accepts with “humility and obedience” the decision of the pope to expel several of its members and renewed its “adherence to the Vicar of Christ” and its love for the Catholic Church.

The text was issued following the dismissal of 10 of its members, announced on Sept. 25.

The apostolate assured that it will continue “collaborating with the various bodies of guidance and accompaniment that the Holy See indicates to us” and reiterated its commitment “to listening to and caring for the victims, and to the processes of reparation through justice and truth.”

Correa also said the sodalits will continue with the process of renewal, “trusting in the Lord who has sustained us throughout these years and will continue to accompany us under the care of holy Mary our Mother.”

This story was first published by ACI Prensa, CNA’s Spanish-language news partner. It has been translated and adapted by CNA.