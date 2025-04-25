Support the register

Pope Francis at the general audience in St. Peter's Square, Oct. 5, 2016.
Pope Francis at the general audience in St. Peter's Square, Oct. 5, 2016.

Requiescat in Pace, Pope Francis

Register Radio host Dr. Matthew Bunson discusses the death and legacy of Pope Francis with Senior Vatican Analyst for EWTN News Frank Rocca.

Clergy, religious, and lay faithful gather in St. Peter’s Square for the nightly rosary vigil, holding candles and rosaries as they pray for Pope Francis’ recovery, Feb. 28, 2025.

Pope Francis Continues to Recover

Pope Francis has been undergoing care and battling pneumonia now for some two weeks, even as Catholics and non—Catholics alike pray for his recovery. This week on Register Radio we are joined by EWTN Senior Vatican Analyst, Frank Rocca with the latest from Rome. And then, we are only days away from Ash Wednesday and the start of the Lenten season. We hear from Register contributors Katie Warner and Debbie Cowden how to get the most out of Lent.

Dominican Father Brian Thomas Becket Mullady speaks to Jesuit Father Mitch Pacwa on ‘EWTN Live,’ on July 31, 2019.

Longtime EWTN Host Father Brian Mullady Dies at 78

Father Mullady, a Register contributor, will be remembered for his strong media presence teaching the Catholic faith in an understandable and relatable manner. Throughout his career, he hosted seven television series on EWTN and published seven books with EWTN Publishing.

Nation
Soon-to-saint Carlo Acutis' body in Assisi.

The First Millennial Saint

We are now only days away from the highly anticipated canonization of the first Millennial saint, Blessed Carlo Acutis, on April 27. Courtney Mares, Rome Correspondent for Catholic News Agency, joins us from the Eternal City. And then, across the US and even in secularizing Western Europe, this Let had witnessed increases in conversions. We talk to Register correspondent Matt McDonald and Jane Tomaszewski, one of the newest members entering the Church.

