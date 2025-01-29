Pope Francis at Wednesday Audience: Ask for the Grace ‘to Listen More Than We Speak’

At the end of his Jan. 29 catechesis on the theme of 'Jesus Christ Our Hope,' the Pope said all Christians are called to continually welcome the word of God into their lives 'from the moment of baptism.'

Pope Francis on Wednesday told pilgrims attending his Jan. 29 general audience in the Vatican’s Paul VI Hall to imitate St. Joseph — the man who knew how to listen to God in all circumstances of life.

Reflecting on the Gospel of St. Matthew, which retells the account of Jesus Christ’s childhood from “the perspective of Joseph,” the Holy Father said people can learn from the righteous man who was always attentive to the will of God.

The pope addresses pilgrims during his general audience in the Vatican's Paul VI Hall, Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2025. Credit: Vatican Media

“Thus, following the word of God, Joseph acts thoughtfully: He does not let himself be overcome by instinctive feelings and fear of accepting Mary with him but prefers to be guided by divine wisdom,” the pope said.

“This wisdom enables him not to make mistakes and to make himself open and docile to the voice of the Lord, which resounds in him through the channel of the dream,” he continued.

During the Wednesday audience, the Pope invited his listeners to ask the Lord for the grace “to listen more than we speak” and “to dream God’s dreams” just like St. Joseph when faced with difficult decisions.

Pope Francis blesses a baby during his general audience in the Vatican's Paul VI Hall, Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2025. Credit: Vatican Media

Though St. Joseph’s love was “harshly put to the test” after discovering the pregnancy of Mary, the Holy Father said the great faith of Jesus’ foster father enabled him to turn his prayer into action after listening to the word of God.

“Faced with this revelation, Joseph does not ask for further proof; he trusts in God, he accepts God’s dream of his life and that of his betrothed,” the Pope said.

“He thus enters into the grace of one who knows how to live the divine promise with faith, hope, and love,” he added.

At the end of his Jan. 29 catechesis on the theme of “Jesus Christ Our Hope,” the Pope said all Christians are called to continually welcome the word of God into their lives “from the moment of baptism.”

The pope addresses the crowd during his general audience in the Vatican's Paul VI Hall, Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2025. Credit: Vatican Media

Energized by the great enthusiasm shown by several pilgrim groups at the Vatican on Wednesday, including American students from the Franciscan University of Steubenville, the Holy Father made an earnest request for all pilgrims to pray for peace in Palestine, Israel, and Myanmar as well as in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

“I also follow what is happening in the capital [of Congo], Kinshasa, hoping that all the violence toward the people will end soon,” he said. “In light of the hope for peace and security, I invite all members of the international community to work hard to bring an end to the conflict.”