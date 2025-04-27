Pope Francis and the Islamic World: A Legacy of Dialogue and Fraternity

The Pope also aligned himself with the Second Vatican Council, which called for open dialogue with Muslims.

With the passing of Pope Francis, the world is reflecting on a pontificate marked by bold outreaches, including to the Islamic world, which was rooted in fraternity, humility, and a deep commitment to peace. How did the Holy Father view Islam and Muslim peoples during his time as pope? What is the position of the Islamic world toward him?

From the very beginning of his papacy in 2013, Pope Francis sought to build bridges with the Islamic world. This is a distinctly evangelical approach, following the example of Jesus, who, during his earthly life, deeply connected with those who differed from him and with people from outside his own environment.

Pope Francis, by placing great importance on Christian-Islamic communication, took his cues from the saint whose name he chose to bear: Francis of Assisi, who created channels of communication between East and West in times marked by violence and bloodshed — similar to those of our own day.

The Pope also aligned himself with the Second Vatican Council, which called for open dialogue with Muslims. One example of this was his signing of the Document on Human Fraternity for World Peace and Living Together with the grand imam of Al-Azhar, Ahmed al-Tayeb, in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Over the course of his papacy, Francis visited 13 Muslim-majority countries — despite increasing health challenges and advanced age. These nations included Egypt, Iraq, the UAE, Bahrain, Turkey, Morocco, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bangladesh, Jordan, Palestine, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, and Albania.

He brought to these visits a personality and pastoral style marked by humility, simplicity of life, closeness to people, and a desire to express love and fraternity with those he met. Examples of this include washing the feet of a Muslim woman and his quoting a Quranic verse on another occasion.

All of this has prompted the moderate Islamic world to reciprocate his love and cooperate with him in order to consolidate brotherhood among peoples and to work to achieve a better world characterized by understanding, mutual respect, and peace.