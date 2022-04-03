Support the register

Pope Francis Addresses His Health Problems During In-Flight Press Conference

Speaking aboard the papal plane, the 85-year-old Pontiff said that his problems walking have shown some improvement.

Pope Francis speaks during an in-flight press conference from Malta on April 3.
Pope Francis speaks during an in-flight press conference from Malta on April 3. (photo: National Catholic Register / Vatican Media)
Courtney Mares/CNA World

Pope Francis spoke on Sunday about some of the health problems that have been slowing him down in recent months. 

“My health is a bit fickle. I have this knee problem that brings out problems with walking,” he told journalists on April 3. 

Speaking aboard the papal plane, the 85-year-old Pope said that his problems walking have shown some improvement. 

“It is a bit annoying, but it is getting better; at least I can walk. Until a week ago I couldn’t do it,” he commented.

“It’s a slow thing this winter. ... At this age, you don’t know how the match will end. Let’s hope it goes well,” he said. 

The Pope spoke in response to a question during an in-flight press conference on his return flight from Malta about how he was feeling following his April 2-3 trip.

Throughout the Pope’s visit to Malta, extra measures were taken to ensure that the Pope would not have to take stairs.

At the welcome ceremony, he descended a lift rather than the stairs of the papal plane. 

A special lift was also installed at the Basilica of St. Paul in Rabat to enable Pope Francis to visit and pray in the crypt grotto, a cherished Catholic pilgrimage spot on the Mediterranean island country. 

The trip to Malta was Pope Francis’ first papal trip of 2022. 

A February trip to Florence was canceled on account of his knee problems. 

In July 2021, Pope Francis spent 11 days in a Rome hospital recuperating from colon surgery.

