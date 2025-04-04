Pope Francis to Slovak Pilgrims: ‘Bear Witness Joyfully to Hope That Does Not Disappoint’

In a written message released by the Vatican, the Holy Father welcomed approximately 4,300 Slovak pilgrims who began their jubilee pilgrimage this week with the celebration of Mass at the Basilica of St. John Lateran.

Pope Francis on Friday shared a message with Slovak pilgrims, including Slovakia’s President Peter Pellegrini, in Rome for the 2025 Jubilee Year of Hope.

In a written message released by the Vatican, the Holy Father welcomed approximately 4,300 Slovak pilgrims who began their jubilee pilgrimage this week with the celebration of Mass at the Basilica of St. John Lateran.

“I would very much have liked to be present with you to share this moment of faith and communion, but I am still in convalescence and so I will join you through prayer and with all my affection,” the pope’s message read.

Pellegrini on Thursday posted on X that he “promised” the Holy Father that he would join his country’s national pilgrimage to Rome when he visited the Vatican in December of last year.

Archbishop Bernard Bober of Košice, chair of the Conference of Slovak Bishops, is also among the group of pilgrims made up of hundreds of lay faithful, consecrated men and women, priests, and bishops who plan to pass through the jubilee Holy Doors and visit the tombs of apostles and martyrs in Rome over the next few days.

In his message, the Holy Father encouraged participants to continue their country’s “rich Christian tradition” as witnesses of hope and joy, following in the footsteps of countless saints — including patron Sts. Cyril and Methodius — “who have irrigated [Slovakia] with the Gospel of Christ for more than a thousand years.”

“Your pilgrimage is a concrete sign of the desire to renew faith, to strengthen the bond with the successor of Peter, and to bear witness joyfully to the hope that does not disappoint (cf. Romans 5:5), because it is born of the love that sprang from the pierced heart of Christ and poured into us by the Holy Spirit,” the pope said.

Describing faith as “a treasure to be shared with joy,” the Holy Father said welcoming God’s “plan” does not mean having all the answers but rather trusting that “wherever he leads us, he precedes us also with his grace.”

“Every time brings with it challenges and hardships, but also opportunities to grow in confidence and in abandonment to God,” he said, adding: “Our ‘yes,’ simple and sincere, can become a tool in the hands of God to achieve something great.”

Entrusting the Slovak group to their patroness Our Lady of the Seven Sorrows to guide and protect them on their journey, the pope concluded his message with a special blessing for their families and country.

“Sisters and brothers, continue to walk together, pastors and faithful, keeping your eyes on Jesus, our salvation … Do not forget to pray for me.”