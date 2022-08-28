New Cardinals and Pope Francis Pay Visit to Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI

The cardinals received a blessing from both Francis and Benedict and joined them in singing the Salve Regina.

VATICAN CITY — Pope Francis joined 19 of the Church’s 20 newly installed cardinals Saturday in a visit with Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI at his Vatican residence.

Video and photos of the brief encounter provided by Vatican Media showed Pope Francis and the cardinals individually greeting the 95-year-old retired pope, who was seated in a chair. The cardinals received a blessing from both Francis and Benedict and joined them in singing the Salve Regina.

Cardinal Richard Kuuia Baawobr of Ghana was unable to attend the visit for health reasons.