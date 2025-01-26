Never Forget Auschwitz Horrors, Pope Francis Says Ahead of 80th Anniversary

The pontiff noted that this year marks 80 years since the liberation of the German Nazi concentration and extermination camp.

Ahead of International Holocaust Remembrance Day, Pope Francis emphasized that the horrors of Auschwitz “must never be forgotten or denied” while also making passionate pleas for peace in current global conflicts.

Speaking after the Angelus prayer on January 26, the pontiff noted that this year marks 80 years since the liberation of the German Nazi concentration and extermination camp.

“The horror of the extermination of millions of Jewish people and others of different faiths during those years must never be forgotten or denied,” he said.

The pope noted that many Christians were also killed in Nazi death camps, “among whom there were numerous martyrs.” He renewed his “appeal for everyone to work together to eradicate the scourge of anti-Semitism, along with every form of discrimination and religious persecution.”

“Together, let us build a more fraternal, just world, educating young people to have hearts open to all, in the spirit of fraternity, forgiveness, and peace,” the pontiff urged.

Addressing ongoing conflicts, Francis spoke at length about the crisis in Sudan, which began in April 2023, describing it as “the most severe humanitarian crisis in the world” with “dramatic consequences even in South Sudan.”

“I stand close to the people of both countries and invite them to fraternity, solidarity, to avoid all forms of violence, and not to allow themselves to be manipulated,” the Pope declared. He called on warring parties to “stop hostilities and accept to sit at the negotiating table,” urging the international community to support peace talks and facilitate humanitarian aid.

The Holy Father also expressed profound concern about the situation in Colombia’s Catatumbo region, where armed conflicts have forced over 30,000 people from their homes. “I express my closeness to them, and I pray,” he said, emphasizing the urgent need for a peaceful resolution.

In his meditation before the Angelus, Francis offered a profound reflection on the Gospel passage from Luke describing Jesus’ visit to the synagogue in Nazareth. The pope suggested that Catholics might sometimes be “too close” to Jesus to recognize his true identity as Savior, drawing a parallel that resonates particularly in traditionally Catholic cultures.

“We have grown up with him, in school, in the parish, in catechism, in a country with Catholic culture... And so for us too, he is a Person who is close—‘too’ close,” the pope explained, drawing parallels between the reaction of Jesus’ contemporaries and modern believers.

“This event also happens for us today,” the pontiff observed. “We too are challenged by the presence and words of Jesus; we too are called to recognize in Him the Son of God, our Savior.”

The pontiff posed a direct challenge to the faithful: “Do we sense the unique authority with which Jesus of Nazareth speaks? Do we recognize that He is the bearer of a proclamation of salvation that no one else can give us?”

Connecting his reflection to the current Jubilee Year, Francis explained that only when believers acknowledge their need for salvation can this truly become a “Year of Grace.” This recognition, he suggested, is essential for experiencing the full meaning of the jubilee celebration.

The Pope also marked World Leprosy Day, encouraging everyone to integrate sufferers of Hansen’s Disease into society. His appeal highlighted the ongoing need for social inclusion and support for those affected by the disease.

Before concluding, Francis greeted media professionals who had come to Rome to participate in the Jubilee for the World of Communications, encouraging them to “always be narrators of hope.”

The Pope concluded by encouraging Catholics to turn to Mary, “Mother of God and our Mother,” asking for her help in recognizing Jesus and avoiding being scandalized by his humanity and love for the poor.

The Pope offered his final customary blessing after leading the faithful in the Angelus prayer in St. Peter’s Square.