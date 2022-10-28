Support the register

Mother Teresa Movie Back in Theaters

Encore begins Nov. 2.

This new documentary first aired in more than 960 theaters across the United States Oct. 3-4. (photo: Courtesy photo / Knights of Columbus)
Joe Bukuras/CNA Arts & Entertainment

American moviegoers will be able to again see Mother Teresa: No Greater Love  Nov. 2-3.

Mother Teresa: No Greater Love chronicles the life of the 20th-century saint and the impact both she and her religious order, the Missionaries of Charity, have had on the people they have served throughout the world.

According to a press release, its two-night showing in theaters Oct. 3-4 generated more than $1.2 million in ticket sales.

The documentary, which was produced by the Knights of Columbus, was filmed on five different continents. It gives a window into the lives and service of the Missionaries of Charity, the religious order the saint founded in 1950 in Kolkata, India.

“One of my hopes for this film is that it can reignite a devotion to Mother Teresa and, more importantly, inspire people to come back to their faith,” David Naglieri, director of the film, told CNA in an interview in August.

The film’s encore includes the addition of a “Spanish-dubbed” version in the United States only on Nov. 7. 

Tickets are available through the film’s distributor, Fathom Events

