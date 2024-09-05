‘Mother Teresa: Life, Spirituality, and Message’ Exhibit Opens at St. John Paul II Shrine

The St. John Paul II National Shrine in Washington, D.C., now has a temporary exhibit on the life and legacy of St. Teresa of Calcutta — better known as Mother Teresa.

The exhibit opened Aug. 19 and is scheduled to run through Nov. 11.

Among many of Mother Teresa’s personal items featured, a first-class relic will be available for veneration, notably alongside the relic of the blood of St. John Paul II.

The new temporary exhibit at the St. John Paul II National Shrine includes a first-class relic of Mother Teresa. Credit: Courtesy of the St. John Paul II National Shrine and Mother Teresa Center

The exhibit contains more than 70 panels that highlight Mother Teresa’s life from childhood to canonization; together each piece reveals her radical love for God and others.

Anthony Picarello, executive director of the St. John Paul II National Shrine, spoke with CNA to discuss the exhibit in depth. He said he believes there will be a lot of interest, especially in the upcoming weeks.

“Sept. 5 is Mother Teresa’s feast day and the colloquium [at the nearby Mother Teresa Institute] runs from Thursday, Sept. 5, through Saturday, Sept. 7. We hope that many of the colloquium participants will stop by during those days. We think it will be especially attractive for school and youth groups, and groups devoted to the care of the poor and the sick,” he said. “Also, October is a big month for the shrine because of the anniversaries of St. John Paul II’s election to the papacy, his installation, and the feast days of St. Faustina, Blessed Carlo Acutis, and Blessed Jerzy Popieluszko.”

Picarello shared that he and Father Brian Kolodiejchuk, the president of the Mother Teresa Institute, recently met to discuss collaboration efforts considering the close friendship both saints had with each other.

“In the course of that, Father Brian asked if the shrine would like to present their traveling exhibit on Mother Teresa during the colloquium that the Mother Teresa Institute was organizing on Mother’s spirituality. The institute holds this colloquium every year right across the street at The Catholic University of America in connection with her feast day on Sept. 5.”

“In the exhibit, you learn about her childhood, her love of religious life, her struggle to accept Jesus’ call to serve the poorest of the poor, the spiritual darkness she experienced for most of her life, and the incredible growth of her order,” Picarello said.

Mother Teresa's personal items are currently on display at the exhibit at the St. John Paul II National Shrine in Washington, D.C. Credit: Courtesy of the St. John Paul II National Shrine and Mother Teresa Center

Mother Teresa, an example of charity and love, is an inspiration to the world. Her dedication to serving the poor and needy attracts Catholics and non-Catholics alike, he said.

“No one else has Mother Teresa’s particular gifts, but she still draws everyone toward greater holiness in their own lives. She created something new and different, the Missionaries of Charity, to solve one of the most difficult social problems of her time and place, the poverty and suffering of outcasts. Her example encourages us also to innovate,” Picarello continued.

He emphasized the modern friendship that JPII and Mother Teresa shared and how important it is for the shrine to showcase this exhibit in her honor.

“Not only does she powerfully illustrate the universal call to holiness that JPII emphasized so much, but the two of them were so close and so much admired each other. One of the best [reasons] is simply to show that holiness is possible today,” he said.

Several relics of Mother Teresa will be on display for visitors to venerate, including the sari she wore, her crucifix, and important documents, among other items. Picarello explained that relics are significant in that they allow us to be in the presence of saints.

“The Mother Teresa relic at the shrine is next to the relic of St. John Paul II. Being in their presence brings you in contact with the communion of saints, which is a major source of inspiration, and a reminder that the saints are friends we can call on for help. That’s helpful in a society with so many sources of isolation and discouragement.”

For Picarello, his favorite part of the exhibit happens to be the notes of encouragement she wrote to others.

The exhibit is located at the JPII Shrine, 3900 Harewood Road Northeast in Washington, D.C., and is available during the shrine’s open hours.