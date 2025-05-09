Boston Archdiocese Urges Priests With Visas to Refrain From International Travel

Catholic advocates have been warning for months of a looming crisis in which many U.S.-based priests could be forced to leave their ministries and return to their home countries.

Catholic priests in the Archdiocese of Boston who are in the United States on visas have been urged to avoid international travel amid the Trump administration’s immigration policies and deportations.

“As many of you may be aware, recent policy changes by the U.S. government have significantly impacted foreign travelers coming into the United States,” the archdiocese’s Director of Clergy Personnel Father Paul Soper told priests in an email acquired by the Boston Globe.

“While none of our priests have encountered significant issues to date,” Soper said, “we cannot predict if or when challenges may arise.”

It is unclear what “recent policy changes” the letter refers to. The Trump administration has pursued aggressive immigration policies since President Donald Trump took office in January, mostly involving the intended deportation of millions of illegal immigrants and the strengthening of border policies.

Soper said the archdiocese was “advising those of you holding visas or employment authorization documents (EAD) and currently serving in official assignments to consider refraining from international travel until further notice.”

“Our primary concern is minimizing the risk of any of our priests being unable to reenter the United States due to unforeseen circumstances, where we would be in no position to assist you.”

The priest wrote that he understood clergy could not completely give up travels, especially following trips abroad for Pope Francis’ funeral, but said “to avoid it whenever possible” and to alert him of any international trips.

He asked that “any priests who are currently traveling outside the United States and are not U.S. citizens” to notify the archdiocese office “with details of their location and travel plans.”

Terrence Donilon, a spokesman for the Archdiocese of Boston, told the Globe that this request does not reflect the archdiocese’s view of the U.S. government and is not to be taken as a criticism but is meant “to provide practical proactive guidance given recent policy changes.”

Soper said the plan is subject to change as they “learn more in the coming months,” but the archdiocese wanted priests to be aware since many of them travel abroad to see family or to serve at parishes, schools, and ministries.

Catholic advocates have been warning for months of a looming crisis in which many U.S.-based priests could be forced to leave their ministries and return to their home countries, after which they would be subject to lengthy wait times before coming back, due to changes in U.S. visa laws under the Biden administration. It’s unclear if the visa issue is related to the letter from the Boston Archdiocese.

In April a group of U.S. senators introduced the Religious Workforce Protection Act, which would allow some immigrants to “stay in the U.S. while waiting for permanent residency,” potentially addressing that issue.