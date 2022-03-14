LA Archdiocese Announces Special Collection for Those Suffering in Ukraine

The donations will be managed by the Los Angeles office of the Society for the Propagation of the Faith, one of the four Pontifical Mission Societies that supports worldwide underserved communities.

The Archdiocese of Los Angeles has asked parishes to add a special collection during the weekends of March 12-13 and March 19-20, 2022, in solidarity with those suffering in Ukraine since the Russian invasion.

“Given the recent events in Ukraine and the devastation that our brothers and sisters have had to face with the uncertainties in their country that has been ongoing since last month and while over 1.5

million of Ukrainians have fled their homes from the ongoing fighting into nearby countries, and over 2,000 lives have been lost and thousands more injured, we are asking your help,” said the letter signed by Father Brian Nunes, Archdiocese’s vicar general, and Msgr. Terrance Fleming, executive director of the Archdiocese’s Mission Office. The letter was sent to all parishes in the Archdiocese of Los Angeles.

“During this time, Ukraine is in solemn need of our prayers and support as they face such devastating loss and tragedy within their country. Pope Francis tells us, ‘In God, no act of love, no matter how small, and no generous effort will ever be lost.’ Pope Francis has encouraged help for the people of Ukraine,” the letter continued.

The donations will be managed by the Los Angeles office of the Society for the Propagation of the Faith, one of the four Pontifical Mission Societies that supports worldwide underserved communities.

To make an online donation to support the people of Ukraine, visit the Donate Today page of the Pontifical Mission Societies in Los Angeles, and specify Ukraine Disaster in memo box. The entire collection will go towards those affected by the situation in Ukraine.

For more information, call the Archdiocese’s Mission Office, 213-637-7223, or email [email protected].

