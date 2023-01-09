Excavation Site of Pool of Siloam Where Jesus Cured a Blind Man to Open to Public

The pool is the site of one of the most famous miracles performed by Jesus.

The excavation site of the Pool of Siloam in Jerusalem, the place where Jesus restored sight to a blind man, will be open to the public for the first time.

The Israel Antiquities Authority (IAA), the Israel National Parks Authority, and the City of David Foundation announced the start of excavations that will allow the complete exposure of the Pool of Siloam.

Visitors will be able to see the stage of the excavation of the pool that in the coming months will form part of the tourist route from the City of David to the Western Wall of Jerusalem.

According to the Old Testament, the Pool of Siloam was built during the reign of King Hezekiah (2 Kings 20:20).

After Jesus smeared the eyes of a blind man with mud and saliva, he sent him to wash in the Pool of Siloam. There, the man recovered his sight (John 9:1–7).

In 1980, archaeologists found the first indications of the location of this celebrated biblical site located outside the walls of the Old City of Jerusalem. However, they had to wait until 2005 to officially confirm their rediscovery.

“According to estimates, the Pool of Siloam went through multiple stages of development and at the height of its glory was approximately the size of 5 dunams (1.25 acres) and inlaid with impressive flagstones,” the spokesperson for the IAA explained.

Excavations also revealed that the pool was 225 feet wide and that there were steps on at least three sides of the pool.

The mayor of Jerusalem, Moshe Lion, praised the start of the project. “The Pool of Siloam in the City of David National Park in Jerusalem is a site of historic, national and international significance,” he said.

“After many years of anticipation, we will soon merit being able to uncover this important site and make it accessible to the millions of visitors visiting Jerusalem each year.”