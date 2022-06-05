Support the register

Dozens Feared Dead in Attack on Catholic Church in Nigeria

The governor of Ondo state, Arakunrin Akeredolu, said the attack took place at St. Francis Catholic Church in the town of Owo during a Pentecost Sunday Mass.

The governor of Ondo state, Arakunrin Akeredolu, arrives at St. Francis Catholic Church in the town of Owo, Nigeria, that was attacked on Pentecost.
Gunmen have killed multiple worshippers Sunday at a Catholic church in southwestern Nigeria, according to state officials.

Dozens of people, including children, are believed to have been killed, but there was no immediate official confirmation of the death total. A video posted on Twitter purported to show graphic scenes of the victims inside the church.

The governor of Ondo state, Arakunrin Akeredolu, said the attack took place at St. Francis Catholic Church in the town of Owo during a Pentecost Sunday Mass, the BBC reported. The governor said many of the dead were children.

"I am deeply saddened by the unprovoked attack and killing of innocent people of Owo, worshiping at the St. Francis Catholic Church, Today," the governor said in a tweet. "The vile & satanic attack is a calculated assault on the peace-loving people of Owo Kingdom who have enjoyed relative peace over the years."

 


A state lawmaker, Ogunmolasuyi Oluwole, told The Associated Press the attackers also detonated explosives. The AP also reported that the priest celebrant was abducted.

A doctor at a hospital in Owo told Reuters, “Several worshippers were brought in dead.”

This is a developing story.

