Pope Francis Appoints Bishop Michael McGovern to Lead Archdiocese of Omaha

Pope Francis on Monday appointed Bishop Michael McGovern of Belleville, Illinois, to lead the Archdiocese of Omaha, Nebraska, after he accepted the resignation of Omaha Archbishop George Lucas.

McGovern, 60, has led the Diocese of Belleville since April 2020. The Chicago native will be installed as archbishop of Omaha in the Cathedral of St. Cecilia on May 7.

He succeeds Lucas, who submitted his resignation when he turned 75 in June 2024 as required by canon law. Lucas has led the Archdiocese of Omaha since 2009.

McGovern is the youngest child of a large Catholic family. He grew up in Chicago’s Beverly neighborhood, where he attended Christ the King Parish and grammar school and was an altar server.

He was ordained a priest in 1994, and in 2020 he was named bishop of Belleville, Illinois.

The archbishop-designate of Omaha is a member of the Equestrian Order of the Holy Sepulchre of Jerusalem. Since 2021, he has served as the state chaplain for the Illinois Knights of Columbus.

In 2022, the Diocese of Belleville announced it would sell the historic mansion that had served as the bishop’s residence for over 70 years, with the majority of the proceeds being used for a diocesan maternity fund for expectant mothers.

“I hope to live more simply and, as a pastor, I believe the proceeds from the sale of the home can be better used in helping pregnant mothers in need, assisting families seeking a Catholic education, and providing programs for our youth,” McGovern said about the decision to sell the property.