Belleville Bishop Sells Up and Downsizes

Belleville, Ill. — In July, the Catholic Diocese of Belleville announced it would sell the historic mansion that had housed the local ordinary for more than 70 years. The proceeds of the sale are to be used primarily, but not exclusively, for a diocesan maternity fund for expectant mothers.

Bishop Albert Zuroweste purchased the historic home on Centreville Avenue with funds from the diocese in 1948. Since then, several bishops have lived in the 13-room home. Appointed by Pope Francis in April 2020, Bishop Michael McGovern, an Illinois native from Chicago who was ordained to the priesthood in 1994, moved at the end of summer 2022 from the bishop’s residence to the rectory of the Cathedral of St. Peter in downtown Belleville.

“I have prayed and reflected on this decision for many months,” Bishop McGovern said in a press release. “I enjoy Belleville and think it is important for the Bishop of the Diocese to continue living near the Cathedral. I hope to live more simply and, as a pastor, I believe the proceeds from the sale of the home can be better used in helping pregnant mothers in need, assisting families seeking a Catholic education and providing programs for our youth.” Msgr. John Myler, the rector of the cathedral, said in the same release:

“The priests, people and staff of the Cathedral will welcome our Bishop. He has great love for and interest in the Cathedral. It will be so good to have him living, working, and praying with us daily!”

In June, the U.S. Supreme Court, ruling in the case of Dobbs, overturned the earlier case of Roe v. Wade (1973), which had ruled that the U.S. Constitution conferred the “right” to have an abortion. In the wake of the Supreme Court’s latest ruling, Bishop McGovern released a statement saying that the decision “gives fresh hope to Americans who wish to work to create a compassionate culture where every human being is welcomed in life, cherished in the community, and protected by law.”

“Because abortion law in Illinois continues to be among the most extreme in the nation, all Illinoisans must strive to assist women who are pregnant to welcome their children, even in the most difficult circumstances,” he wrote.

Speaking to the Register via email, Bishop McGovern explained why he decided to sell his episcopal mansion. “While I appreciate the generosity of the people of our diocese in providing a comfortable home for the bishop,” he said, “I began to think shortly after I was ordained bishop about simplifying my life. I also thought it might be a way of communicating to people that I wanted to be closer to them by living in a parish setting. The bishop’s house is beautiful, with very pleasant grounds, but as I discerned about the move, I realized that selling the property and using the funds for the mission of the Church might be well received by the faithful, based on the feedback I have received from social media. Many people are very supportive of this decision.”

The decision to move from the residence and offer its sale proceeds was one of consultation. “It was my idea to sell the residence and how to use the proceeds,” the bishop explained. “About eighteen months ago, I began the conversation of selling the residence. I spoke with the Presbyteral Council, the College of Consultors, the Diocesan Pastoral Council and the Diocesan Finance Council. After it became clear that people agreed with me that we should place the house on the market, I consulted with different individuals and groups about how we should use the proceeds. In the end, it was my decision, but I consulted widely before making the decision.”

He went on to discuss how the proceeds of the sale will be used. “A small portion of the proceeds will be used for costs related to the sale, for example, paying the commission to the realtor,” he said. “But most of the proceeds will be used to support Catholic education, youth ministry, evangelization and the St. Anne Maternity Fund, which was recently created to assist pregnant and new mothers and their children. We are creating a board of advisers for the St. Anne Maternity Fund to guide how it is used and encourage donations.”

The bishop also acknowledge that media interest about the sell was widespread. “We initially shared a press release with the local media in order to provide good information about the sale of the house and how the proceeds will be used. I was surprised by how the story was picked up by other secular media and the Catholic media,” he shared.

When asked if the selling of property and the simplification of bishops’ residences may be something that may “catch on” in other dioceses, the bishop responded:

“Every diocese has limited resources, and the diocesan bishop, in consultation with the presbyteral council and finance council, determines how best to use the resources available. It is up to each bishop to decide where he will live. A number of bishops in the United States have already sold their residences and moved into a local rectory or a seminary campus. In my case, I felt this residence was too much for my needs and the funds from a sale could be used for the mission of the Church. Someday a future bishop might want to have a house again, and that will be up to him to decide at that time.”

From now on, Bishop McGovern will live in the cathedral rectory. The cathedral’s rector will continue to live there. The bishop will have use of a suite of rooms. “There is an extra room that I can use as a library,” he said. “I own about 1,000 books related to the Catholic faith, saints and liturgy. Our diocese covers 28 counties in Southern Illinois, and I spend a lot of time traveling across the diocese (I put 27,000 miles on my car the first year as bishop). It will be good to be rooted in the cathedral parish even as I visit our parishes, schools and hospitals throughout the year.”

After his move to his new home this summer, Bishop McGovern wrote the following words on the diocesan website: “Recently in moving from the bishop’s residence to the rectory of the Cathedral of St. Peter, I spent a few moments looking at a crucifix. This particular crucifix is made of wood and is lightweight. There is nothing noteworthy about the design or the materials. Yet, of all the things I own, it is one of the most important objects I possess.

“You see, I purchased the crucifix from a religious goods store in Chicago in August, 1990. I wanted a crucifix to place on the wall over my bed when I entered Mundelein Seminary and it has been over my bed ever since, in every place I have lived. Things like clothing, furniture and appliances have come and gone, but that simple crucifix remains and now has a new home in my room at the cathedral.”