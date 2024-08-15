Catholics in War-Torn Syria Doing Their Best to ‘Live in Peace’

Christians in Syria, devastated by a civil war that has been going on for more than 13 years, are doing their best “to live in peace,” according to the Syrian Catholic archbishop of Aleppo, Denys Chahda.

In an interview with “EWTN Noticias,” Chahda said that many basic services and guarantees still need to be improved so that Syrians can have a normal life, such as “security, which is currently worse than before.” The archbishop pointed out that poverty has led to an increase in robberies in homes, businesses, and on the streets. In addition, the international commercial embargo against the country exponentially worsens the shortages, he said.

“There isn’t enough money to buy food. Salaries are very low, not even $3-$4 a month for each worker,” he emphasized. He also lamented the current unemployment figures, which only worsen the shortages and insecurity.

Another serious problem in Aleppo, the most populous city in the country, is the lack of electricity. There is only electricity for two hours a day. The situation gets worse during the hot months, when people don’t have access to air conditioning and must pay very high prices for electricity from a private source.

In the face of this situation, the Catholic Church has played an essential role in enabling the community to live with a measure of peace. “We are working with the people in general,” Chahda said. In Aleppo, Christians are reaching out to meet the needs of Muslim families.

In addition to helping pay for electricity and rent, the Church also is providing assistance with food and medicine for the most vulnerable people, through various organizations, especially and primarily through the pontifical foundation Aid to the Church in Need.

“This provides help to our Syrian Catholic people and to the whole Church, and it also provides a little bit of help to the Muslims on our part, so that we can make the Muslims understand that we are brothers and we love each other,” the archbishop explained.

In addition, Chahda emphasized the importance of keeping the faith alive in the midst of tribulation by attending Mass and urged Syrian Catholics abroad to continue to financially support their families in the country.

“The military war and the killings are over (relatively speaking), and the economic war and the embargoes have left people dejected. We have not come out of the sadness and darkness that our city of Aleppo is experiencing. Everyone is suffering, everyone is criticizing. This war has ruined us. It has ruined families in their humanity, Christians and Muslims,” the archbishop lamented.

Finally, Chahda highlighted the faith of Syrian Christians despite suffering and difficulties, a faith that is based on the example of great local saints, such as St. John Damascene and St. Simeon Stylites.

“Syrian Catholics are very big on faith. Christians in Syria, especially in Aleppo, are people of the Church, they are people of faith. They follow this relationship with God and Jesus,” he said.

The prelate concluded with a message to the Syrian Catholics in the world: “There in the diaspora you can get lost in the new life that you are living, but do not forget that you have a very strong spiritual foundation.”

This story was first published by ACI Prensa, CNA’s Spanish-language news partner. It has been translated and adapted by CNA.