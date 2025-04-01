Catholic Archbishop Describes ‘Tense Calm’ in Aleppo After Regime Change

The new authorities have made a conscious effort to calm the population — yet safety is not the same as stability.

Since the fall of President Bashar al-Assad’s regime and the takeover of Aleppo by rebel forces in November 2024, the face of the city has changed. On the surface, things appear calm. Streets are bustling, people go about their business, and children play outside once more. But beneath this fragile normalcy lies a deep uncertainty. Archbishop Jean-Clément Jeanbart, the Melkite Catholic Archbishop Emeritus of Aleppo, describes what he calls a “tense calm” — a precarious peace that could break at any moment.

“There are few clashes inside the city, and security in most residential neighborhoods seems relatively well maintained,” he told EWTN News. The rebels’ entry into Aleppo was quiet, with little resistance or destruction. The new authorities, he noted, have made a conscious effort to calm the population. “Thank God, people feel somewhat safe for now — and they hope it stays that way.”

Yet safety is not the same as stability. The political situation remains murky, and the authority of the new rulers is still uncertain. Many Syrians — especially Christians — view the future with a mix of guarded optimism and rising fear. The Church, in this moment, sees itself as both a spiritual refuge and a practical support system. “We’re accompanying people spiritually,” the archbishop explained. “But we’re also helping them in real, tangible ways.” The goal, he said, is to counter despair and give people a reason to remain. “We want to strengthen our faithful so that they do not lose the courage to stay in the land of their ancestors — the land that was the first to embrace Christianity.”

One of the most powerful symbols of that perseverance was the reopening of the Melkite Catholic Cathedral of the Assumption of Mary in 2019. After suffering severe wartime damage, its restoration became a beacon of hope. “Its reopening felt like the first ray of light after a long night,” the archbishop recalled. “It gave people strength — to rebuild, to reconnect, and to believe in something beyond war.”

But recent developments have put that hope to the test. Archbishop Jeanbart spoke frankly about the shock that has followed the political shift. At first, there was cautious optimism — the lifting of sanctions was promised, along with gestures toward democracy and freedom. But then came the massacre on Syria’s Mediterranean coast on March 7, which left dozens of civilians, mostly Alawite Muslims, brutally murdered. The atrocity, filmed and shared on social media, sent waves of horror through the country. “This crime changed everything,” the archbishop said. “Many now question whether the promises made by the new authorities were ever sincere.”

Economic collapse, political disarray and social fragmentation have all contributed to renewed waves of emigration. The archbishop is especially concerned about the younger generation, who see no future in their homeland. This, despite the Church’s recent efforts to give them one.

In March 2024, a program called “Working to Stay” was launched — an initiative that provides interest-free microloans to help young Syrians start small businesses. “More than 110 young men and women have already received support to open bakeries, tailoring shops, repair services — the beginning of self-reliance,” the archbishop explained. “It brought new energy and hope.” But following the upheaval at the end of 2024, the program had to be temporarily suspended. “We pray we can resume it soon.”

The interreligious fabric of Aleppo — long considered a strength of the city — is also being tested. Relations with local, moderate Muslim communities remain cordial and rooted in mutual respect. But the archbishop warned of the growing influence of extremist elements among the new rulers. “These fundamentalist fighters brought unspeakable suffering to the coastal population. Their terrifying presence has become unbearable for many,” he said. Turkish-supported Syrian National Army (SNA) units from Northern Syria are credibly implicated in the killings of Alawites earlier this month.

When asked about the future of Aleppo’s Christian community, Archbishop Jeanbart did not hide his concern. “If the current situation does not improve quickly, I see the future of Christians here as bleak — even unlikely,” he said. He fears that the slow, steady exodus will continue until only a symbolic remnant remains. “Those who stay will become nothing more than a living museum of a rich Christian heritage — built through centuries of sacrifice.”

And yet, he refuses to surrender to despair. The Church, he insists, will continue to do what it can — to serve, to protect, to remain. He ended his conversation with EWTN News by offering a heartfelt prayer:

“Lord, Ruler of Heaven and Earth, Father of all mercy, have compassion on your Syrian children who suffer in the land where your Son was born. Strengthen them, give them courage to walk alongside their Muslim brothers who seek you without knowing your name. Heal the hearts of those in power who shape our destiny. Awaken in them compassion for Syria and sensitivity to the suffering of Christians — innocent victims of a politics driven by greed and hatred. Amen.”