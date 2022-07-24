Support the register

Casualties Reported After Attack on Church Inauguration in Syria

The aftermath of the attack on the inauguration of Hagia Sophia Greek Orthodox Church in Al-Suqaylabiyah, Syria, is seen July 24.
The aftermath of the attack on the inauguration of Hagia Sophia Greek Orthodox Church in Al-Suqaylabiyah, Syria, is seen July 24. (photo: Courtesy photo from inauguration participant / via CNA)
The July 24 attack targeted Hagia Sophia Church in Al-Suqaylabiyah, about 30 miles northwest of Hama. The church was being built as a replica of Instanbul’s Hagia Sophia by the governments of Bashar al-Assad and Vladimir Putin in response to the Turkish government’s converting that building to a mosque.


The attack has been variously attributed to rockets, missiles or armed drones.

The Syrian Arab News Agency, the country’s state media, attributed the attack to “terrorist organizations.”

