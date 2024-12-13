Support the register

National Catholic Register News

Statue of Mary in Syria
Statue of Mary in Syria (photo: Shutterstock)

Is New Regime a Relief for Syrian Christians?/Mary Movies and Other Holiday Films

This week the long rule of the Assad regime fell after insurgents entered the capital of Damascus and Syria’s President Bashar al-Assad fled to Russia. To help us understand the gravity of this historic event, EWTN News’ Alberto Fernandez gives us insights particularly into what this moment means for Syrian Christians. Then, tis the season for holiday movies and music. We get a preview of some new faith-based flicks as well as some classic ones grounded in the true meaning of Christmas from Register staff writer Joseph Pronechen.

Jeanette De Melo Register Radio
Jacqueline Mulligan speaks during a meeting at her company, Reform Well.

Catholic Entrepreneurship

Catholic business leaders and innovators are leaving their mark on the world of entrepreneurship. We talk to Register Senior Editor Jonathan Liedl and Register contributor James Day. And, as the country of Syria labors to establish order and peace in the aftermath of the fall of the Assad regime, Christians and religious minorities have been caught in the upheaval. We are joined by EWTN News Contributor Alberto Fernandez with analysis.

Matthew Bunson Register Radio

