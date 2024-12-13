Is New Regime a Relief for Syrian Christians?/Mary Movies and Other Holiday Films

This week the long rule of the Assad regime fell after insurgents entered the capital of Damascus and Syria’s President Bashar al-Assad fled to Russia. To help us understand the gravity of this historic event, EWTN News’ Alberto Fernandez gives us insights particularly into what this moment means for Syrian Christians. Then, tis the season for holiday movies and music. We get a preview of some new faith-based flicks as well as some classic ones grounded in the true meaning of Christmas from Register staff writer Joseph Pronechen.