Benedict XVI’s Secretary in Isolation After Testing Positive for COVID-19

Benedict XVI has tested negative for COVID-19 according to Archbishop Gänswein.

VATICAN CITY — Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI’s personal secretary, Archbishop Georg Gänswein, has been in isolation for the past ten days after testing positive for COVID-19, according to German media.

The German news agency, Katholisch.de, reported April 20 that Archbishop Gänswein has been in isolation since April 11, a time period that included all of the Easter Triduum and Benedict XVI’s 95th birthday.

Benedict XVI has tested negative for COVID-19, according to Archbishop Gänswein, as have all other residents of the Mater Ecclesiae monastery, the retired pope’s residence inside of Vatican City.

While the 65-year-old personal secretary was unable to join the Pope Emeritus in celebrating his 95th birthday on Holy Saturday, Pope Francis paid a visit to Benedict XVI’s residence ahead of his birthday on April 13.

Archbishop Gänswein has said that both he and Benedict XVI have received three doses of a COVID-19 vaccine.