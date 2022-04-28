Support the register

Benedict XVI Greets St. John Paul II’s Long-Time Secretary on Canonization Anniversary

Pope Francis canonized St. John Paul II, who led the Catholic Church from 1978 to 2005, on April 27, 2014.

Cardinal Stanisław Dziwisz visits Pope emeritus Benedict XVI at the Vatican on April 27, 2022.
Cardinal Stanisław Dziwisz visits Pope emeritus Benedict XVI at the Vatican on April 27, 2022. (photo: Twitter / ArchKrakowska.)
CNA Staff Vatican

VATICAN CITY — St. John Paul II’s long-time secretary visited Pope emeritus Benedict XVI on Wednesday.

Cardinal Stanisław Dziwisz met with the Pope emeritus at the Vatican on April 27, the eighth anniversary of the Polish Pope’s canonization.

The Archdiocese of Kraków, southern Poland, said that Cardinal Dziwisz, who led the archdiocese from 2005 to 2016, celebrated Mass at the tomb of St. John Paul II in St. Peter’s Basilica.

The cardinal then greeted Benedict XVI at his Vatican residence, the Mater Ecclesiae Monastery.  The German theologian succeeded John Paul II as pope in 2005 and retired in 2013.

The Pope recalled the anniversary at this Wednesday general audience.  

Speaking to Polish pilgrims, he said: “Today, on the eighth anniversary of the canonization of St. John Paul II, through his intercession, let us ask to be faithful witnesses of Christ and his merciful love in the world, in the family, and in the workplace.”

The apostolic nunciature in Poland announced on April 22 that the Vatican had concluded an investigation into allegations that Cardinal Dziwisz mishandled abuse cases as archbishop of Kraków, declaring that his actions were “correct.”

Benedict XVI celebrated his 95th birthday on April 16.

