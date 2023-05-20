Support the register

National Catholic Register News https://www.ncregister.com/cna/alleged-marian-apparitions-are-the-subject-of-new-observatory

Print issue
Subscribe to our Print Edition

Alleged Marian Apparitions Are the Subject of New Observatory

An institution has been formed in Rome to study alleged Marian apparitions and other supernatural phenomena in the Catholic Church.

A statue of the Blessed Virgin Mary is seen at Medjugorje, with St. James Church in the background.
A statue of the Blessed Virgin Mary is seen at Medjugorje, with St. James Church in the background. (photo: Shutterstock)
Hannah Brockhaus/CNA Vatican

An institution has been formed in Rome to study alleged Marian apparitions and other supernatural phenomena in the Catholic Church.

The International Observatory on Marian Apparitions and Mystical Phenomenon (OISA) was established in April and is part of the Pontifical International Marian Academy.

The objective of the observatory is to research alleged Marian apparitions and other phenomena, such as the apparent crying or bleeding of Marian statues and images, whose authenticity have not yet been declared by the competent authority.

Sister Daniela del Gaudio, a Franciscan sister of the Immaculate Heart of Mary, is the director of the observatory.

The task of the observatory is not “to judge or intervene in alleged apparitions or phenomena, but to study how these events take place and to give information and support to the bishops of the various dioceses who need to conduct investigations in this field,” she said in a press conference earlier this month, as reported by Italian magazine Famiglia Cristiana.

A diocesan bishop is responsible for giving official recognition to an apparition that took place or is taking place in his diocese, according to a specific process and criteria outlined by the Vatican. A diocesan commission will also be involved.

One of the most important criteria for approving an apparition, Sister Daniela said, according to Famiglia Cristiana, is “the consistency of the message transmitted by the visionary or visionaries with that of the public divine revelation contained in Sacred Scripture.”

She explained Marian apparitions do not introduce new revelation; they bring “a spiritually fruitful actualization of the Gospel in human history.”

The new observatory will take a multidisciplinary approach to the study of Marian apparitions, with scholars from the areas of sociology, culture, psychology, medicine, and theology, Sister Daniela said.

The observatory began its activities on April 15 and is headquartered in the offices of the Pontifical International Marian Academy in Rome.

The head of the academy, Franciscan Father Stefano Cecchin, told the Vatican newspaper LOsservatore Romano that “it is important to provide clarity, because often the alleged messages [from alleged Marian apparitions] generate confusion, spread anxious apocalyptic scenarios or even accusations against the pope and the Church.”

“How could Mary, Mother of the Church, undermine its integrity or sow fears and opposition?” he said.

One goal of the group is to form national commissions, or branches, of the observatory in different places around the world, he said.

The observatory also has plans to provide training to media and to dioceses on how to handle alleged apparitions or other phenomena.

The ‘Christ in Death’ statue after restoration is on display at the Cathedral of St. Mary in Fargo, North Dakota.

Grandmother and Her Grandchildren Work to Restore Fargo Cathedral Statue Destroyed by Vandal

Marilyn Loegering’s artistic talents have been put to work for years at the Cathedral of St. Mary in Fargo, North Dakota, keeping the statues and artwork in the sanctuary looking their best. So when Loegering was asked by church staff to try to restore the ‘Christ in Death’ statue, she knew it was the perfect opportunity to bring in some help — her grandchildren, a niece, and a friend.

Paul Braun / New Earth Nation

Trending

Subscription Options

  • Subscriber Service CenterAlready a subscriber? Renew or manage your subscription here.

  • SubscribeStart your Register subscription today.

    Subscribe Now

  • Sign up for 6 Free IssuesTry us out with a free trial subscription.

    Order Now

  • Give a Gift SubscriptionBless friends, family or clergy with a gift of the Register.

    Order Now

  • Order Bulk SubscriptionsGet a discount on 6 or more copies sent to your parish, organization or school.

    Order Now

  • Sign-up for E-NewsletterGet Register Updates sent daily or weeklyto your inbox.

    Sign Up